Primavera Sound 2022: A Tale of Rain, Resilience, and Stellar Performances

The 24th Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona faced challenges with heavy rain on the first day, leading to stage suspensions and cancellations. However, the event rebounded with strong performances from a diverse lineup of artists over the following two days.

The 24th edition of Primavera Sound festival concluded this week in Barcelona , marking a quarter-century since its modest inception in 2001. While the festival kicked off on Wednesday with acts like Wet Leg and ended on Sunday with Carl Cox, the heart of the event took place over three days (June 4-6), offering a global and genre-spanning lineup.

Unfortunately, the first day was largely disrupted by heavy rain, leading to poor communication, stage suspensions, and the cancellation of main-stage acts including Massive Attack, Doja Cat, and Bad Gyal. However, the festival rebounded on Friday and Saturday, delivering a stellar variety of artists and high-quality performances, with headliners like Addison Rae, The Cure, Skrillex, My Bloody Valentine, The xx, Gorillaz, and Olivia Rodrigo





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Primavera Sound Music Festival Barcelona Rain Disruption Strong Performances Diverse Lineup

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