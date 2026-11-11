Primary Wave and Kobalt Merge into $20bn Music Publishing Powerhouse

Primary Wave is on the brink of acquiring Kobalt, the world's largest independent publisher, in what could be the industry's biggest consolidation. The move keeps Kobalt independent while blending complementary strengths and promises new value for artists and catalog owners.

Primary Wave and Kobalt have completed their landmark merger, forming a new music publishing powerhouse valued at about $20bn. The agreement closed last week, and the combined company will retain Kobalt's independent operations while integrating its robust catalog and technology platforms.

Hubert Marr, founder and CEO of Primary Wave, said the deal delivers a unified strategy for accelerating engagement on iconic catalog titles. Laurent Mestel, Kobalt's president, added that the merger preserves Kobalt's identity and "jewels" such as AMRA and Kosign, which continue to operate under their own brands.

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The new entity will manage a combined catalog of nearly 7.5bn worth of assets from Primary Wave and over $700m acquired by Kobalt's 2023 fund. AMRA's global rights‑collection service will now process royalty payouts for the expanded inventory, reducing the payout cycle to as little as eight months for many artists.

Kobalt's independent status means its AMRA and Kosign divisions will remain fully separate from Primary Wave's core business. They will continue to serve artists, songwriters, and estates, while Primary Wave leverages its marketing and branding capabilities to boost visibility across film, gaming, and immersive experiences.

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The merger reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the industry. United Music Group's recent acquisition of Downtown and BMG's purchase of Concord have all been followed by Primary Wave's own catalog‑buying activities. Both companies now maintain sizeable evergreen funds-$2.2bn for Primary Wave and $700m for Kobalt-to pursue additional catalog acquisitions.

Industry observers note that the move positions the new company to capitalize on the growing demand for digital royalties and swift payment solutions. With interest rates climbing, many smaller publishers are under financial pressure, while the combined firm's debt‑free status and capital strength allow it to make competitive offers.

Artists and songwriters stand to gain from the merger's dual strengths: faster royalty payments through AMRA's infrastructure and broader promotional reach via Primary Wave's expansive marketing network. Early reports suggest the new partnership will enhance catalog monetization and streamline administration for creators worldwide.

The deal officially closed on May 20, 2026, and the combined entity will launch operations under separate banners but with shared technology and cross‑promotional initiatives. The integration is designed to be seamless, avoiding disruption to day‑one operations and preserving the entrepreneurial spirit of both companies.

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Ultimately, the merger creates a long‑term, scale‑oriented platform that points to a future where independent publishers consolidate while maintaining the agility and creative focus that attract artists, labels, and estates alike.