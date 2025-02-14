Primary Care Physicians Face Time Constraints, Impacting Patient Care and Doctor Well-being

A new survey reveals that the majority of primary care physicians feel overwhelmed by their workload and unable to provide adequate time for their patients. This underscores the need for systemic changes in healthcare to address the challenges faced by doctors and improve patient outcomes.

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos has revealed a concerning trend in the healthcare industry. A staggering 81% of primary care physicians reported feeling unable to dedicate as much time to their patients as they deem necessary. This survey, which encompassed 401 primary care doctors, sheds light on the significant challenges medical professionals encounter in delivering comprehensive and quality patient care .Dr.

Andrea Klemes, Chief Medical Officer at MDVIP, underscores the systemic issues plaguing the healthcare system. She states, 'We know the healthcare system is broken. Doctors are working 50-60 hour work weeks, with over 2,000 patients, just trying to get everybody in.' This overwhelming workload often compels doctors to resort to prescribing medications or referring patients to specialists, a problem acknowledged by 57% of physicians participating in the survey. The survey paints a bleak picture of the profession, revealing that 52% of doctors would not choose primary care if given the opportunity to start their careers anew. Furthermore, 42% expressed a lack of trust in artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in medical diagnoses, and 44% remain skeptical about AI's role in prescribing medications or treatments.Speaking at a TEDx event, Dr. Klemes highlighted the emotional toll this situation takes on physicians, emphasizing the feeling of 'distance, detachment, and disconnection' that often arises from prioritizing productivity over patient relationships. She poignantly stated, 'Feeling like our value lies in our productivity, that distance, detachment, and disconnection is how we do our jobs.' To address these concerns and improve patient care, experts suggest implementing several strategies. Patients are encouraged to prepare a list of concerns for each appointment, aim for less congested appointment slots (early morning or post-lunch), and consider switching doctors if necessary. Additionally, seeking practices with a lower patient-to-doctor ratio, such as MDVIP, where physicians manage a maximum of 600 patients, can facilitate more personalized and preventive care. Dr. Klemes emphasizes that 'Healthcare has become very transactional as opposed to relational, which is why patients sometimes feel like a number.' She stresses the urgent need to rebuild trust, as 60% of doctors acknowledge the necessity of regaining their patients' confidence.The Ipsos survey serves as a powerful reminder of the systemic changes required to empower doctors to prioritize patient well-being. A substantial 78% of physicians expressed a desire to delve into the root causes of patient issues if given more time.





