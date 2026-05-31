Primary Battle Heats Up in California's 48th Congressional District

Three Democratic candidates vie for a chance to challenge likely Republican nominee Jim Desmond in a key race for control of Congress.

The race for California's 48th Congressional District is intensifying as the primary election approaches. Three Democratic candidates-San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, economist Brandon Riker , and former candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar -are making final appeals to voters in inland North County.

They face a crowded field of nine candidates, but Republican San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has secured President Trump's endorsement and is widely expected to advance to the general election. The district, currently represented by Republican Darrell Issa, is considered a key battleground for control of the House. National observers note that President Trump's low approval ratings could benefit Democrats, but the party must avoid a radioactive nominee to hold the seat.

Carl Luna, a political science professor at Mesa College, said that every Democratic pickup is now much more important after recent court rulings that erased Democratic-leaning districts in Louisiana and Virginia. Mike Madrid, who owns the California campaign management firm Grassroots Labs, believes that Republicans need to perform well with women and independents to win in a suburban district like the 48th, but that is not happening due to overreach and cascading issues.

Each Democrat brings a distinct approach and set of policy priorities. Von Wilpert, who currently represents parts of San Diego on the city council, emphasizes public safety and economic policies to expand union bargaining rights. Riker, a Palm Springs economist funding his own campaign, positions himself as a grassroots candidate focused on reducing economic inequality and has spent nearly $2 million, including a $1 million personal loan.

Campa-Najjar, who has run for this seat twice before and recently for Chula Vista mayor, advocates for a billionaire tax and single-payer healthcare. He is also the longtime boyfriend of Rep. Sara Jacobs. Their electability is a central question, as the general election is expected to be tight.

None of the three Democrats live within the district-members of Congress are not required to-but Desmond, who has represented North County on the Board of Supervisors since 2018 and was San Marcos mayor before that, highlights his deep local roots as an advantage. I just think my advantage is already being elected here, Desmond said. I think I am much more in tune with North County San Diego.

Outside spending has poured into the race, with millions of dollars spent by campaigns and outside groups. Riker has spent nearly twice as much as his top Democratic rivals. His campaign has spent $1.9 million, more than half from April through mid-May. Campa-Najjar has spent $1.1 million this cycle, compared with von Wilpert's $955,000.

Desmond, who faces a far less competitive race at this stage with Republicans' votes apparently locked down, has spent $785,000. As a supervisor, Desmond points to what he has secured for his district-better mental health and crisis response resources, more equipment for firefighters, and shelter beds for homeless veterans and foster youths. The primary election is Tuesday, and voters will determine which Democrat advances to face Desmond in November.

The outcome will shape one of the year's most consequential battles for control of Congress





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Ammar Campa-Najjar Brandon Riker Marni Von Wilpert Jim Desmond 48Th Congressional District

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