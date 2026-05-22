Primark's Major Find Edit: Summer-ready Tailored Shorts and Waistcoat on Sale for a Limited Time

With the return of the Major Find edit, Primark has introduced new mixed-match separates designed to tap into the season's biggest trends, including a relaxed fit waistcoat and tailored Bermuda shorts. Hurry to secure your style gems before they sell out.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Primark 's monthly MAJOR FIND edit has had shoppers racing to stores to secure trend-led pieces for seriously enticing prices - and the latest drop is all about summer tailoring .

Primark has brought back the excitement to shopping once again with the return of the MAJOR FIND edit. Returning for May, this new drop is set to freshen up your office wardrobe for summer with a stylish, smart solution for warm weather dressing. Relaxed Fit Waistcoat £7 The relaxed fit waistcoat complete with gold-toned button and pocket detail is a must-have this summer.

The antidote to last-minute ‘what to wear’ dilemmas, it’s ideal for pairing with the Primark MAJOR FIND Bermuda shorts or culottes. The Relaxed Fit Waistcoat is available to buy in four colours and is available in store and on Click + Collect, while stocks last. Shop Tailored Shorts £6 A failsafe outfit formula for the office this summer, the Primark MAJOR FIND Bermuda Shorts make for a chic ensemble when paired with the Relaxed Fit Waistcoat.

Tailored and knee-length, these shorts are smart enough for meetings, yet relaxed enough for a lunchtime stroll or after work drinks. The Tailored Shorts are available to buy in four colours and is available in store and on Click + Collect, while stocks last.

Shop The MAJOR FIND monthly promotion sees the release of limited-edition pieces at impressive prices available in store and via click and collect – but once they’re gone, they’re gone Primark is once again inviting you to get it or regret it with the return of its MAJOR FIND edit, and this month it has dropped your new summer uniform. Fashion lovers are going to want to keep a very close eye on Primark this month as the latest fashion drop is all about mix and match separates as the antidote to hot-weather dressing.

Last month saw the release of the covetable, Square Neck Corset Midi Dress, but this month is all about summer tailoring with a relaxed fit waistcoat complete with gold-toned button detail and your pick of trending tailored Bermuda shorts or wide-leg culottes. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share We all love the thrill of uncovering a trend-led gem at a purse-friendly price, and that’s exactly the idea behind Primark's MAJOR FIND edit.

The monthly promotion sees the high-street favourite release a limited-edition edit of covetable fashion pieces designed to tap into the season's biggest trends. And with many of the drops selling-out, it's well-worth acting fast so you don't miss out. Dressing for the office in the summer is no easy feat but Primark's latest launch is here to answer your sartorial dilemmas.

The new drop is all about summer tailoring with mix and match pieces including the new Textured Button Detail Culottes, Pleated Bermuda Shorts, and Cropped Flap Pocket Waistcoat. Striking that rare balance between polished and effortless, these mix and match separates make them ideal for both office hours and city downtime when you want to stay cool and comfortable even when temperatures start to rise.

Primark's new relaxed fit waistcoat can be worn alone or paired with your pick of trending tailored Bermuda shorts or failsafe wide-leg culottes Available in four colours; black, chocolate and burnt orange and natural, the mix and match separates are both wearable and classic, appropriate for the office and weekend jaunts. The culottes bring a breezy sophistication, offering structure without sacrificing comfort on warmer days, while the pleated Bermuda shorts feel like a modern power move





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Primark Major Find Edit Summer Tailoring Tailored Shorts Relaxed Fit Waistcoat Bermuda Shorts Cutoff-Length Culottes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major News UpdatesA collection of diverse and up-to-date news stories covering various topics such as tech, politics, environment, mental health, and more.

Read more »

Big Ten Powerhouse Remains College Football Playoff Contender Despite Major ChangesMajor Big Ten program ready to break through after losing two key coaches.

Read more »

Historic College Football Program Has One Glaring Concern Entering 2026 SeasonMajor college football program hoping to withstand two major offseason losses.

Read more »

The Best Sustainable Sunglasses Brands Right Now – The Conscious EditFast fashion has a sunglasses problem. Most frames are petroleum-based plastic destined for landfill within a season. A new generation

Read more »