Primark's Latest Summer Tailoring Mix-and-Match Separates

Dressing for the office in the summer can be challenging, but Primark's latest drop is here to help with a stylish, smart solution for warm weather dressing. The new mix-and-match separates include a relaxed fit waistcoat, tailored Bermuda shorts, and textured button detail culottes.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Primark 's monthly MAJOR FIND edit has had shoppers racing to stores to secure trend-led pieces for seriously enticing prices - and the latest drop is all about summer tailoring .

Primark has brought back the excitement to shopping once again with the return of the MAJOR FIND edit. Returning for May, this new drop is set to freshen up your office wardrobe for summer with a stylish, smart solution for warm weather dressing. Relaxed Fit Waistcoat £7 The relaxed fit waistcoat complete with gold-toned button and pocket detail is a must-have this summer.

The antidote to last-minute ‘what to wear’ dilemmas, it's ideal for pairing with the Primark MAJOR FIND Bermuda shorts or culottes. The Relaxed Fit Waistcoat is available to buy in four colours an is available in store and on Click + Collect, while stocks last. Shop Tailored Shorts £6 A failsafe outfit formula for the office this summer, the Primark MAJOR FIND Bermuda Shorts make for a chic ensemble when paired with the Relaxed Fit Waistcoat.

Tailored, and knee-length, these shorts are smart enough for meetings, yet relaxed enough for a lunchtime stroll or after work drinks. The Tailored Shorts are available to buy in four colours an is available in store and on Click + Collect, while stocks last.

Shop The MAJOR FIND monthly promotion sees the release of limited-edition pieces at impressive prices available in store and via click and collect – but once they’re gone, they’re gone Primark is once again inviting you to get it or regret it with the return of its MAJOR FIND edit, and this month it has dropped your new summer uniform. Fashion lovers are going to want to keep a very close eye on Primark this month as the latest fashion drop is all about mix and match separates as the antidote to hot-weather dressing.

Last month saw the release of the covetable, Square Neck Corset Midi Dress, but this month is all about summer tailoring with a relaxed fit waistcoat complete with gold-toned button detail and your pick of trending tailored Bermuda shorts or wide-leg culottes. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share We all love the thrill of uncovering a trend-led gem at a purse-friendly price, and that’s exactly the idea behind Primark's MAJOR FIND edit.

The monthly promotion sees the high-street favourite release a limited-edition edit of covetable fashion pieces designed to tap into the season’s biggest trends. And with many of the drops selling-out, it’s well-worth acting fast so you don’t miss out. Dressing for the office in the summer is no easy-feat but Primark’s latest launch is here to answer your sartorial dilemmas.

The new drop is all about summer tailoring with mix and match pieces including the new Textured Button Detail Culottes, Pleated Bermuda Shorts, and Cropped Flap Pocket Waistcoat. Striking that rare balance between polished and effortless, these mix and match separates make them ideal for both office hours and city downtime when you want to stay cool and comfortable even when temperatures start to rise.

Primark’s new relaxed fit waistcoat can be worn alone or paired with your pick of trending tailored Bermuda shorts or failsafe wide-leg culottes Available in four colours; black, chocolate and burnt orange and natural, the mix and match separates are both wearable and classic, appropriate for the office and weekend jaunts. The culottes bring a breezy sophistication, offering structure without sacrificing comfort on warmer days, while the pleated Bermuda shorts feel like a modern power move.

Tailored and knee-length, these Bermuda shorts are smart enough for meetings, yet relaxed enough for a lunchtime stroll or after work drinks. Paired with the relaxed fit waistcoat, which adds a soft, contemporary edge to traditional suiting, the whole collection is designed for mixing and matching with ease. Primark just dropped the perfect summer uniform with the new mix-and-match separates Together, these separates create a versatile wardrobe that adapts to your day.

On those days when you’re not sure what to wear, the Primark MAJOR FIND new Cropped Flap Pocket Waistcoat £7, Pleated Burmuda Shorts £6 and Textured Button Detail Culottes £7 are sure to have you covered. Earlier Primark MAJOR FIND edits have also sold fast, with the sleek Draped Co-Ord of a few months back, priced at just £6 for each element, was snapped up country-wide by style-savvy shoppers after a bargain.

The new Primark drop is available in store and via click and collect but hurry, you’ll want to act fast to not miss out





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Primark MAJOR FIND Edit Summer Tailoring Mix And Match Separates Relaxed Fit Waistcoat Bermuda Shorts Culottes Textured Button Detail Culottes Pleated Bermuda Shorts Cropped Flap Pocket Waistcoat

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