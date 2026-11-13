Cynthia Erivo Stars in Prima Facie Film About Barrister Who Becomes Rape Victim

Prima Facie, a film adaptation of Suzie Miller's play, stars Cynthia Erivo as a barrister who defends sexual assault cases until she becomes a victim herself. The film arrives in cinemas as Russell Brand is convicted of rape.

Prima Facie, a film about sex crimes and the legal process, arrives in UK cinemas this week in the same week that Russell Brand was convicted of rape.

The timing is accidental yet impeccable. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as junior barrister Tessa Ensler, who specialises in defending men accused of sexual assault but whose faith in the law is fundamentally shaken when she becomes a victim of rape. The film is adapted by Australian playwright Suzie Miller from her own one-woman West End and Broadway hit. Jodie Comer won a Tony and an Olivier for the stage role.

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Brian Viner Reviews Prima Facie With Four Stars

Brian Viner, reviewing for the Daily Mail, gives the film four out of five stars and calls Erivo superb. He says this is a fine film and all the more welcome for being so timely. Viner did not see the original stage production, so he cannot make comparisons. He guesses the film is considerably less powerful than the play because it needs to populate the story with other characters and lacks the electricity of live theatre.

He notes Miller has adapted her own play skilfully for the screen, though there is the odd clunky line that perhaps landed better on stage. One example Viner gives is when a fellow lawyer tells Tessa after a courtroom triumph: I can see why you have been nominated for the Junior Barrister award. He calls that line artificial and superfluous. On the whole, though, he considers it a fine film.

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Viner says those new to Prima Facie should see it without knowing too much of what happens, to avoid spoilers. Prima facie is a Latin expression meaning at first sight. In a legal context it refers to the minimum threshold of evidence required to support a case. In the film, Tessa is such a rising star at her London chambers that, like a footballer, she is scouted by the opposition.

A celebrated KC, played in a cameo by Simon Russell Beale, wants to lure her away. But soon something stops her from shining so purposefully up the career ladder. Her certainties about the law, and life itself, are shaken to their roots when she sees the courtroom from a new perspective: the witness stand. The film focuses on the specific politics of consent in intercourse, observing the differing dynamics in three separate encounters between the same two people.

Film Explores Impact Of Consent And Rape

The current article notes that the subject matter still grabs you by the collar. It reflects on the shattering psychological impact of rape and the long odds of bringing perpetrators to justice even from within the legal system. The film lands at a timely moment as the high-profile conviction of Russell Brand marks an all-too-rare victory for sexual assault survivors. The current review says it is just a shame it is not a better movie.

Miller's adaptation runs hot and cold. Splitting the source's theatrical stream-of-consciousness flow into dialogue and running interior monologue yields mixed rewards. There is some awfully heavy-handed writing, but elsewhere the script is intelligently conceived. The contrast between inner and outer voices defines the dual consciousness and everyday code-switching of Tessa, a working-class Black woman and Cambridge-educated barrister defying her lack of born privilege to swiftly rise through the ranks.

Erivo does a creditable job with the virtuoso role, most powerfully in the film's middle stretch, which offers a raw-nerved, pain-racked study of PTSD in the immediate aftermath of sexual assault. What scuppers proceedings, however, is Susanna White's stiff, literal-minded direction. The review says it too frequently cheapens the writing with aggressively on-the-nose imagery, while rhythmically and aesthetically the filmmaking tends toward the flatly televisual.

Alarm bells sound as early as the opening shot, which tracks the glittery black sneakers on Tessa's feet as she heads to court. The skittering hip-hop beat of Ciara and Missy Elliot's track Move fills the soundtrack via her personal headphones. It is an effective enough visual and aural cue that Tessa's roots are far removed from this stuffy realm of white men and white wigs.

It probably does not need the accompanying cutaways to various dusty portraits of said men in said wigs on the walls. That is especially true when Tessa's inner monologue is already articulating that difference, identifying the silver-spoon elites who dominate her profession as thoroughbreds. The review says we certainly do not need, in the midst of this speech, cutaways to images of actual thoroughbred horses.

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Tessa Faces Courtroom Struggles As Barrister

Mere minutes in, Prima Facie betrays a strange lack of confidence in its own cinematic storytelling. Tessa may not be like the others. A pointed choice has been made not to conceal Erivo's own elaborate piercings and many ornate tattoos, which extend onto her hands. As her opening voiceover somewhat redundantly underlines, I'm here too.

She is getting noticed for all the right reasons. Her impressive performances at the Old Bailey have seen her surge past many of her current chambers peers in status and demand. She is being courted by a more prestigious practice. Her main reason to stay put is her posh, charming colleague Julian, played by Daniel Ings, with whom she has flirtatious chemistry that blooms, one evening, into after-hours office sex.

I want this, Tessa says internally as they get down to business. The review notes subtlety is rarely the film's strong point. Still, Prima Facie is keenly and commendably focused on the specific politics of consent in intercourse. It observes the differing dynamics in three separate encounters between the same two people.

In the second, after a boozy dinner date, Tessa takes Julian back to her place and the sex is joyfully hot and heavy. In the third, mere hours later, he takes advantage of her queasy, semi-conscious state to force himself upon her. It is a scene exactly as discomfiting as it needs to be, played with unvarnished candor by both actors. It is again overegged by White's direction, with banal images of broken glass repeatedly inserted into the action.

Doomily percussive scoring by Isobel Waller-Bridge threatens to take matters into Law and Order: SVU territory. None of these flourishes has as much impact as Erivo's numb, hollowed-out physicality in the scenes following the rape. Tessa reports Daniel to the police the very next morning and faces an irrevocably changed future. From here, the film shifts into predominantly procedural mode.

Tessa, who has defended the accused in many a sexual assault case before, suddenly finds the shoe on the other foot. All her favoured legal tactics and loopholes are now turned against her as she accepts the near-impossibility of proving her case in her own professional sphere. Prima Facie thus never seems likely to develop into a rousing courtroom drama. Its more interesting, bitterly ironic dramatic potential is also curtailed.

The current article notes that Tessa's arc remains incomplete in this extraction. Brian Viner says Erivo is superb and this is a fine film, all the more welcome for being so timely.