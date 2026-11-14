Prima Facie Film Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars in Legal Thriller About Sexual Assault

Cynthia Erivo delivers a superb performance in Prima Facie, a film about sex crimes that coincides with real-world legal cases involving Russell Brand and David Walliams.

The film Prima Facie releases in UK cinemas on November 13. This legal drama explores the complexities of sex crimes and the judicial process through the eyes of a talented junior barrister. The movie arrives at a moment of striking cultural coincidence with high-profile legal cases making headlines. Specifically, actor Russell Brand was recently sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. At the same time, new allegations against comedian David Walliams became public knowledge. This alignment creates a powerful resonance between the cinematic narrative and current events. The timing feels accidental yet completely impeccable for the subject matter.

Lead Character and Legal Context

Cynthia Erivo plays Tessa Ensler in this intense character study. Tessa is a junior barrister who specializes in defending men accused of sexual assault. She is a rising star at her London chambers, so skilled that a celebrated KC named Simon Russell Beale tries to lure her to the opposition side. However, Tessa's professional trajectory changes dramatically when she faces personal trauma. She becomes a victim of rape, which fundamentally shakes her faith in the legal system she once trusted. The term prima facie refers to the minimum threshold of evidence required to support a case in court. This legal definition mirrors Tessa's initial superficial understanding of justice before her life is upended.

Also read Blackmagic's $1,695 Spatial Audio Mic Has 108 Mics and Looks Super Sci-Fi

Adaptation and Theatrical Origins

The script is adapted by Australian playwright Suzie Miller from her own stage play. Miller did not write the screenplay by translating dialogue verbatim but rather by restructuring the narrative for the screen. The reviewer did not see the one-woman West End production starring Jodie Comer. That stage version was widely reported to have featured a mesmerizing performance. The reviewer guesses the film is considerably less powerful because it must populate the story with other characters. Live theatre relies on the electricity of a single performer, which is difficult to replicate on film. Despite this, the adaptation handles the sensitive subject matter with care and precision.

Performance and Critical Reception

Cynthia Erivo is described as superb in the lead role. She conveys the character's journey from confident lawyer to shaken victim with nuance. The film includes a rating of four out of five stars from the reviewer. While the direction by Susanna White is restrained, it uses the camera to create memorable visual effects. One specific scene shows Tessa returning to the down-at-heel neighborhood where she grew up. She walks through pebble-dashed council estates wearing expensive heels. This visual contrast highlights the distance between her current status and her origins. The film is considered a fine piece of cinema that is welcome for its timeliness.

Advertisement

Narrative Strengths and Weaknesses

There are minor flaws in the screenplay that suggest it was better suited for the stage. Some lines feel clunky or artificial when spoken on screen. For example, a fellow lawyer tells Tessa she has been nominated for a Junior Barrister award after a courtroom triumph. This dialogue feels superfluous and lacks the natural flow of the original play. However, these issues are few and do not detract significantly from the overall impact. The reviewer strongly advises new viewers to see the film without knowing too much detail. Avoiding spoilers ensures the emotional punch of the narrative remains intact for the audience.

Supporting Cast and Crew

Erivo receives first-rate support from the ensemble cast. Noma Dumezweni plays Tessa's mother, who works as a cleaner. This role provides an emotional anchor and contrasts with Tessa's high-powered legal career. The cast brings depth to the secondary characters who populate Tessa's world. The production design and cinematography effectively convey the atmosphere of the London legal system. The film balances procedural details with emotional drama. It serves as both a legal thriller and a character-driven drama. The release on November 13 offers a timely opportunity for audiences to engage with these important themes.