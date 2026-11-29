More than 500 Pearland band members and staff traveled to New York for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than 500 Pearland band members and staff traveled to New York for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But severe weather forced a postponement, putting that dream and their trip home in jeopardy. RELATED: United Airlines sets 3 airplanes aside to transport Pearland High School band home Thanks to an outpouring of community support and a big assist from United Airlines, they got their moment in the spotlight and now they’re finally home. The community quickly raised $350,000 to cover two extra hotel nights, meals and transportation, making sure these students got their moment in the spotlight.

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With more than 500 students, chaperones and staff needing to get home, flights weren’t available until Monday and Tuesday. RELATED: Texas-sized generosity: How a community saved Pearland’s historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance The district then planned to bus everyone back, but United Airlines stepped in, providing three planes to bring the Pride of Pearland home Saturday night. After rolling with the punches every step of the way, tonight they’re being welcomed home like the champions they are.