Pride Month: Enjoy parades, concerts, and celebratory SoCal spectaculars

June is full of joy across the region as Pride parties, from West Hollywood to Catalina Island, honor the LGBTQ community.

June is full of joy across the region as Pride parties, from West Hollywood to Catalina Island, honor the LGBTQ+ community. June is Pride Month and Southern California's cities, neighborhoods, civic centers, museums, film groups, and a host of organizations will celebrate in so many ways, offering a veritable kaleidoscope of events to join.

Don your panache-packed Pride ensemble then make for a parade, a concert, a talk, an art show, or a screening over the next few weeks; some of the major regional festivities are listed here... Head to the mid-city shopping destination's green space — that's The Park — and jump into a rollicking Bingo scene led by Legendary Bingo on the evening of June 4. There are prizes, including a two-night stay at Rosewood Miramar Beach, and live tunes, too.

An"immersive" Vaudeville Revue will sashay at The Garland's Beverly Park in North Hollywood June 4. The cuisine scene will focus on stylish"brunch-noir bites" while a VIP nets you a chance to take a snapshot with the stars. Part of the proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project. This multi-day, oh-so-major, super-uplifting extravaganza is one of the world's best-known Pride gatherings, and there are several events and activities to consider when making for West Hollywood from June 5 through 7.

Friday Night at OUTLOUD, the WeHo Pride Street Fair, Dyke March, Women's Freedom Festival, and the WeHo Pride Parade are among the stand-out celebrations. Creative fun is flowering at the Exposition Park science institution June 6, with a"special drag musical that blends drag art with natural science" on the effervescent schedule, as well as crafts, music, and opportunities to chat with Museum Educators. Free to the public, but note that"first come, first served" is the vibe for the theater presentations.

The Wallis in Beverly Hills is hosting a cute and complimentary celebration June 6, with a host of performers and good times set to roll outside the theater. The Bob Baker Marionettes will be there, Iwalani Music, Drag Story Time, and Everybody Dance LA. And adding flair to the flair-filled day? Color Me Face Painting, so make time for some cosmetic creativity.

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend. This annual month-big to-do is one of the largest in the region, and definitely when it comes to locations: Over 59 park destinations are participating in 2026, with free activities, live performances, and"mini Pride festivals" upping the fun on select dates.

Loma Alta Park in Altadena and East Rancho Dominguez Park in Compton are just two of the parks on the roster. Classic films screened in a cinema have always been some of the most popular and celebratory events festooning the Pride Month calendar, and the DTLA-based Alamo Drafthouse theater has two timeless treats in store:"Showgirls" shimmers June 8 while"But I'm a Cheerleader" is the June 14 gem.

Dance over to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from June 13-20 to"... celebrate love, self-acceptance, and community" with this plucky troupe. The famous marionettes will perform"... a confection of medleys from LGBTQ+ icons, queer history, and more.

" The shows are included with your Academy Museum ticket. World Cup takes to the field in mid-June and Pride House will raise the soccer spirit from June 11-14. A red carpet will complement the game-watching good times and a halftime show inspired by Bad Bunny is set for the U.S. vs Paraguay; be sure to stop by to honor Women in Sports Day, too.

Don your gorgeous garden party finery and make for The Huntington in San Marino on June 12 for this ethereal soirée, one that celebrates the lovely landmark's LGBTQ+ members and"... their many contributions to The Huntington.

" Tickets can sell out, so be sure to purchase yours in advance. Savor a trip to the always enchanting isle for Pride pre-party, yoga, music, and the ebullient Pride Walk to the Casino .

"The Greatest Showman" and"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are screening at the vintage Avalon Theatre, too. Be sure to arrange passage to Catalina for the June 12-13 party, and an overnight if you're staying in Avalon. The beloved film is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and on June 13 fans of the comedic classic can call upon The Autry to enjoy it again.

Photo spots, food trucks, and music will add oomph to an oomph-filled evening, and the chance to honor a legendary look at family bonds, lifelong love, and close companionship. LA Pride is partnering with Street Food Cinema on the event. SaMo Pride has long presented vibrant happenings just steps from the beach.

On June 13 head for Third Street Promenade for a Pride-centered festivity, then make time for a Pride Sunset Swim at the Annenberg Community Beach House, a Santa Monica treasure, June 26. While the world-famous LA Pride Parade will dance through Hollywood June 14, there are several opportunities to enjoy this sizable spectacular.

In fact, organizers are"Pridemaxxing" from June 4 through 14 in an upbeat assortment of ways with Pride Night at the Pantages June 9 for"Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen" and the LA Pride Adult Skate Party at MiViDa June 11. The lushly animated and incredibly visual production of"The Magic Flute" is returning to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion starting May 30, and on June 17 Pride will be in fanciful focus.

A nearby after-party, colorful photo spots, and other convivial details are in store, as well as a ticket discount. The film's sensational songs are so heartfelt and humorous —"Wicked Little Town" remains a fan favorite, as does every other number, truly — and the chance to revisit Hedwig is always a special one. Cinespia is presenting the Pride Month screening June 20 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and of course a kicky photo booth that's well-themed will be on the grounds.

Pride Month's final weekend will include a stirring set of concerts at the Saban Theatre presented by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. The June 27-28 shows pay tribute to both the Fourth of July, America250, and the spirit of"independence and pride.

" Join the"... powerful celebration of identity, resilience, and the freedom to be heard" in Beverly Hills as Pride Month concludes.





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