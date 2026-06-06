Pride in the CLE kicks off 11th year in downtown

Many are gathering downtown Saturday morning for the celebration of 'Pride in the CLE' to kick off Pride Month in the city.

Many are gathering downtown Saturday morning for the 11th annual Pride in the CLE festival, kicking off Pride Month in the city. The event, organized by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, is set to take place in Public Square with a day filled with members of the LGBTQ+ community, organizations and lots of fun.

One of the main attractions includes the Pride March, where thousands come together to demonstrate"unity, pride and resilience," according to the organization. Due to the large crowd, certain roads will be closed during the event.

You can find which roads below: Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland RELATED: Road closures and parking restrictions for busy Saturday in Cleveland Festival goers will be able to enjoy all of the following throughout the event: The festival will stretch from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.— rain or shine! With severe storms possible, the organization will provide updates on the weather. For more details, CLICK HERE.

We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Northeast Ohio News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Devastating semi fire closes westbound I-90 near Cle Elum for hoursA semi-truck was destroyed in a devastating fire early Thursday that has closed westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.Photos from the Washington State Departmen

Read more »

Seattle Pride festivities to kick off with 'Seattle Pride in the Park' at Volunteer Park'Seattle Pride' is officially underway!And one of the biggest Pride events over the next few weeks will happen on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with the 'Seattle Prid

Read more »

Apple-hauling semi-truck catches fire on westbound I-90 near Cle ElumA semi truck caught fire and closed down westbound I-90 in Cle Elum on Thursday, with no current estimated time for reopening.

Read more »

Column: The sin of pride has nothing to do with the season of PrideThe Proverb about 'pride before a fall' is a warning to egotistical rulers.

Read more »