Pride celebrations take over West Hollywood this weekend

Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood was packed with people dancing, singing and soaking in the festivities at the WeHo Pride Weekend event.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend, recognizing the LGBTQ+ community while promoting acceptance and inclusion. One of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, WeHo Pride kicked off its three-day event on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend, recognizing the LGBTQ+ community while promoting acceptance and inclusion.

"Love is love," attendee Mary Montgomery said. "Come out, have fun. Everyone is having fun. It doesn't matter, straight, gay, whatever you identify with, everyone is here to have fun.

"Organizers say it's more than just a party; it's an opportunity to support LGBTQ+-owned businesses and celebrate the diversity of the community. There's a street fair along the boulevard, where there are dozens of vendors, community organizations, food booths and interactive exhibits. The OUTLOUD Music Festival is also a big part of the weekend celebration, bringing together dozens of artists, including the Pussycat Dolls, who perform at 11 p.m. Saturday.

"Queer joy is resistance," Lee Doud, co-executive producer of OUTLOUD, told NBCLA. "And in a time when a lot of our rights are being questioned by this administration, it is really incredible to see how many people, different people from different backgrounds, different identities, we really see the entire spectrum of the LGBTQ come through. " Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the West Hollywood Pride weekend celebration.

Darsha Philips reports for NBC4 at 11 p.m. on June 5, 2026. Tickets for OUTLOUD, which has performances Saturday night and all day Sunday, were still available as of Saturday evening. There are also free events on Santa Monica Boulevard, where there are three music stages.





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