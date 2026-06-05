Prichard Water Receiver to provide public update on system progress, finances, planning

United Concerned Citizens of Prichard (UCCOP) will host and moderate a public meeting on Tuesday, June 9, featuring a progress/update presentation by John S. Yo

United Concerned Citizens of Prichard will host and moderate a public meeting on Tuesday, June 9, featuring a progress/update presentation by John S. Young, Jr., the court-appointed Receiver for the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board .

Young will provide an update on the work completed during the receivership, the operational and financial challenges facing PWWSB, efforts to secure grant funding for critical infrastructure improvements, and the steps being taken to mitigate rate increases for customers in Prichard and Chickasaw. The meeting is open to the public Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 6 p.m. Hope Chapel AME Zion Church, 1644 Wolf Ridge Road, Prichard, AL 36612The public meeting will provide customers and community stakeholders with an opportunity to hear a factual update on PWWSB’s progress, understand the remaining challenges, learn about the steps being evaluated to achieve the system's long-term reliability and affordability of water and wastewater service, and ask Mr. Young questions.

After losing work and struggling to find housing, a Mobile-area couple said they spent more than a month sleeping in their car with their children before findinA Mobile County jury has found Faith Academy guidance counselor Carrie Meredith guilty of Failure to Report, announced District Attorney Keith Blackwood. The conAccording to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile teen.

The 18-year-old was fFrom steel to submarines: Austal celebrates major expansion in Mobile Austal USA celebrated a major milestone Thursday, cutting the ribbon on Phase One of its new Module Manufacturing Facility 3, a project expected to significantl





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