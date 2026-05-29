Prichard leaders continue debate over outsourcing garbage collection services, public hear

Discussion over the future of garbage collection in Prichard continued Thursday night as city leaders debated whether outsourcing sanitation services could impr

Discussion over the future of garbage collection in Prichard continued Thursday night as city leaders debated whether outsourcing sanitation services could improve reliability while reducing costs.

The discussion follows a special-called meeting Wednesday where Mayor Carletta Davis proposed outsourcing garbage collection to a private company, saying the move could save the city more than $300,000 annually. During Thursday's regularly scheduled council meeting, Davis brought in Kenneth Havens, owner of A-1 McDuffie Sanitation, so council members could ask questions directly about the company and a proposed 90-day emergency contract.

Havens told council members the temporary contract would allow the city to continue providing garbage service while evaluating its current sanitation operation, including aging equipment and staffing challenges.

"What we're presenting is the city would receive one bill that you would know before we started at exactly what it was going to cost," Havens said. "We would take care of the fuel regardless of whether it went up or it went down. The trucks, regardless of whether the transmission broke, the arm fell off the truck, the auger quit working. All of these things would be our responsibility.

" Havens said one of the biggest challenges facing municipal sanitation departments is dealing with unexpected costs and staffing shortages. "The issue right now is y'all have a solid waste department that has to pick up garbage tomorrow regardless of whether people show up," Havens said. "So what happens tomorrow when three people don't show up to work?

" According to Havens, the proposed 90-day contract would give city leaders time to determine whether repairing Prichard's existing garbage trucks, continuing to lease equipment, or fully outsourcing services makes the most financial sense. "What we're recommending is a 90-day window, regardless of who you go with, to figure out what's wrong with the trucks that y'all currently have, how much would they cost to fix, do we have cost analysis, do we go down the path of fixing the trucks," Havens said.

Several council members raised concerns about the city's existing garbage trucks, questioning why some remain out of service while the city continues paying for them. Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood, who represents District 2, said the city must take a broader look at its sanitation operation before making a decision.

"We've had a bad lease agreement because we've been responsible," Johnson-Norwood said. "We lease the trucks, but then we're responsible for repairing them. " Johnson-Norwood said the city must evaluate more than just its equipment before deciding on the future of sanitation services. "We also have a problem with adequate personnel, getting the right equipment, getting the right people," Johnson-Norwood said.

"And so the whole thing needs to be looked at. " At times, the discussion became tense as council members pushed for more answers regarding truck maintenance, repair costs and city operations. "We just want to know what's going on," Johnson-Norwood said. "So going forward, do we do our own fleet?

Do we lease a fleet? Or do we outsource it? Those are our three options.

" Mayor Davis said city leaders are focused on finding a solution that provides consistent service for residents. She also encouraged residents to participate in an upcoming public hearing expected to focus on the proposed 90-day emergency contract.

"I would suggest that all the citizens that have had problems with their garbage in the past come up to that public hearing because this is an important part of the quality of life for citizens of Prichard," Davis said. No vote was taken on the proposal Thursday night. City leaders said they want additional information before making a final decision. A public hearing is expected to be scheduled as discussions over the proposed 90-day emergency contract continue.

Davis said information about the hearing will be shared publicly once details are finalized. A Mobile police officer involved in two previous controversial incidents is now under internal investigation over a social media post containing profanity direcMCSO: DUI repeat offender arrested after rehab walkout, escape charge filed A Baldwin County man with a lengthy history of DUI arrests is back behind bars.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Herman Lambeth left a court-ordSome artists said they are pulling out of Freedom 250's Great American State Fair after learning of the event's political ties. A former jail guard in Georgia has been arrested and faces rape and other charges after state police say he held a woman in her home last week who left him with dozens of scratches as she fought back.

Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and was also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.





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