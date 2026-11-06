Prichard City Council Meeting Ends in Chaos Over Financial Dispute

A Prichard city council meeting erupted into heated conflict and was abruptly concluded after disagreements over a $60,000 transfer from the gas tax fund to the general fund raised concerns about employee payroll coverage and accounting practices.

Tempers flared at Thursday night's Prichard city council meeting, with multiple heated exchanges, a disruptive citizen being asked to leave, and the meeting coming to an abrupt end.

"I'm going to leave because I'm not going to be disrespected. We've been disrespected since we've been in here," District 1 Councilwoman Annie Williams said.

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"We do not have a quorum. The meeting is over. You don't be rude and start this BS. You need to stop!

" Council President Traci Hale said as she addressed the public. Tonight's tension started with something much bigger - money. Specifically, $60,000 transferred from the city's gas tax fund into the city's general fund. Mayor Carletta Davis says the money was intended for road repairs.

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"The seven cents gas tax can be used for improvements to roads and bridges. Earlier this week we sent out of a press release for District 2 for a road repair for Whistler Street," Davis explained. Council President Traci Hale questioned whether those transfers were actually connected to problems with employee payroll ,and after the city's Comptroller presented the finance report, Council Attorney Moshae Donald-Walker raised concerns about the numbers.

“Friday is the payroll day, but they always get paid the Thursday before payroll day if the funds are available," Walker said. "The Comptroller stated that $138,000 was left after all the expenses were paid, not to include payroll, and this week’s payroll was $160,000, so” That's a $22,000 gap between that amount reported and the cost of payroll.

Davis pushed back on the suggestions the transfers were connected to payroll, saying the money was moved because of issues with the city's accounting system.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the system we have and the fact that we can’t do the reports out of it," Davis said. "So, the current comptroller and finance director decided we needed to go back to QuickBooks. QuickBooks would not allow them to make a payment or cut a check out of that system yet, so therefore she transferred it to the general fund.

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” That explanation did little to ease the tension. as the questions about the city's finances turned into accusations, exposing a growing divide between city leaders.

“Gaslighting the citizens, making up things about the administration, making up things about money being moved, fake investigations, all of those things is just horrible for relationships," Davis said. While city officials continue to clash over those transfers, the bigger question remains: can Prichard meet its financial obligations. It's a question that went unresolved tonight, as the meeting ended before council members could finish their business.

As for the $60,000 in question, Mayor Davis says the funds were transferred back into the gas tax fund after questions were raised during today's finance meeting. In the meantime, a city source tells us at least one paycheck was delayed during the previous payroll cycle because of low funds. Voters in Alabama House District 25 delivered a historic result Tuesday night, electing Democrat Allison Montgomery over Republican incumbent State Rep.

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