Price Cut for Former Poundland Founder's £6.5M Mansion as Owners Struggle to Sell

A 13-bedroom mansion originally owned by Poundland co-founder Steven Smith has seen its asking price reduced by £250,000 after failing to sell at previous listings. The historic property, designed by architect Sir Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis, spans 28 acres and includes extensive amenities, yet market challenges persist for its current owners.

The 13-bedroom mansion known as The Thatches, located in Romsley, Worcestershire, has been relisted with a reduced price of £4.75 million, down £250,000 from its earlier £5 million asking price.

This marks the latest attempt to sell the historic property, which first came to market in 2014 when Poundland co-founder Steven Smith offered it for £6.5 million. Smith, who bought the house in 2002 for £2.2 million and invested about £4 million in renovations, ultimately sold it to a businessman and his family after several price cuts.

However, the property returned to the market last year under new ownership, initially seeking around £5 million, and now faces another reduction. The house, designed by renowned architect Sir Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis - celebrated for creating the Welsh village Portmeirion - sits on 28 acres with panoramic views of the Severn Valley. It includes four paddocks suitable for horses, an indoor heated pool, a games room, a private bar, and a drawing room with a dancefloor.

The bespoke kitchen features an AGA cooker and hand-painted details by Christians of Nantwich. Additional amenities comprise seven bathrooms, an office block, a greenhouse, and two three-bedroom gate lodges that could serve as staff quarters or rental units. Despite these lavish features and its architectural significance, the property has struggled to attract a buyer, possibly due to its size, maintenance demands, or market conditions.

The current owners, like Smith before them, are reportedly motivated to sell, highlighting the challenges of marketing ultra‑luxury homes in a fluctuating economy





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