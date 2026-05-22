Previewing Stephen Colbert's The Late Show Farewell and Final Week

A detailed and informative preview of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show farewell and final week, including his candid thoughts on leaving CBS, the show's fate in the future, and the special episodes featuring various guests.

With Stephen Colbert ending his run on CBS 's The Late Show , we preview tonight's finale, including Colbert's final week and much more. Stephen Colbert ends The Late Show tonight after 11 years, with a finale preview and his candid thoughts on leaving CBS .

Colbert reflects on late-night’s future, his final days at the Ed Sullivan Theater, and clashes tied to Trump and CBS. The Late Show’s final week featured The Worst Of The Late Show, Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, David Byrne, and Bruce Springsteen. Colbert reunited Strike Force Five as Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver weighed in on Trump, CBS, and late-night TV.

"It's getting much realer – every moment's getting a little more precious. I tried never to take for granted being in the Ed Sullivan , having a Broadway theater, having that tremendous audience, or having the ability to work with the funniest people I know every day and make jokes about the things that make me most anxious every day. But at the same time, you can't really dwell on that ending because you don't have time for it.

Any more than you can think about walking and still walk, or swallowing and not choke on your own tongue. You just have to do the show.





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