The Spartans have a big game on Thanksgiving in Detroit against the Razorbacks.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For most people on Thanksgiving, it's about appreciating what they've already got. Michigan State is hoping it can get another win. The 11th-ranked Spartans are playing on the fourth Thursday of November for the fifth time in six years. Arkansas is the opponent this year, and the stakes at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit are pretty high.

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Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is a pretty important game for Arkansas.