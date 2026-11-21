The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a brutal offensive performance against Tennessee.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jasiah Jervis moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tom Izzo used a four-letter word starting with "s" to describe his team's performance at Tennessee: soft.has to play at and will play at," Izzo said Thursday.

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"Even you guys can see that. " Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI MSU , still holding a No. 2 ranking that will surely drop this coming Monday, is eating its first slice of humble pie during this regular season after that What's next is a pretty classic tune-up game against Detroit Mercy .

Let's break down this matchup that probably won't be very pretty for the visiting team. Detroit Mercy Titans head coach Mark Montgomery coaches in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Detroit Mercy Titans and Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectYou feel bad for Detroit Mercy head coach and former Izzo assistant Mark Montgomery, in a way, because this is just a bad, bad team, and it's not entirely his fault. The Titans were minutes away from the NCAA Tournament last year, holding an 11-point lead during the second half of the Horizon League Tournament championship game.

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Now, they're ineligible for March Madness this season because the program's Academic Progress Rate wasn't high enough , and Montgomery's top two scorers from last year both transferred out.are out of 365 teams in Division I men's basketball, by the way. The Titans seemed to be the worst team on Michigan State's schedule before the season began, but that 0-4 start with losses by 61, 45, 13, and then 37 is pretty bad.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo, right, and associate head coach Mark Montgomery, left, discuss a play as the Spartans take on Kansas in their NCAA tournament game Friday March 27, 2009, in Indianapolis. Msuku25 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Going off KenPom, Detroit Mercy will be the lowest-ranked team MSU has played in almost exactly a decade, with the last comparable opponent being No. 343 Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 18, 2016. The Spartans won that game, 100-53.

The player to know right now is probably redshirt sophomore guard Tyler Spratt. He transferred to the Titans last year after redshirting a year at Cleveland State. Spratt made the Horizon League All-Freshman Team and was one of the players who decided to stick around Montgomery's program. He's averaging 11.0 points per game -- the only Titan in double figures -- and 3.8 rebounds.

The catch is that he's shooting 27.8% from the field on 13.5 shots per game, up from 7.8 last year. Spratt was a 41.1% field-goal shooter and a 38.5% three-point shooter last year, so he's not necessarily inefficient, but the shot hasn't been falling for him yet. All that considered, this game is certainly -- uh -- winnable for Michigan State, to put it lightly. KenPom gives the Spartans a 99.9% chance to win on Saturday afternoon.

EvanMiya.com doesn't even give the Titans any chance, essentially saying the game is over before it even begins by giving MSU a 100% chance of victory. The site appears to round to the nearest tenth of a percent, so it's likely the true percentage is just above 99.95%.

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This also means a loss is one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history, and this result would be the equivalent of MSU getting an atomic bomb dropped on its NCAA Tournament resume. There are dozens of Division II teams out there who are probably better than this Detroit Mercy team.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott talks to teammate Julius Avent during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI These "buy" games on the non-conference schedule against weaker competition are always done with a purpose. Izzo usually prefers to schedule stingier opponents who can give his team a bit of a push.

This one is probably more about giving Montgomery and the Titans another needed financial boost. These games usually result in Michigan State paying out something in the range of $100,000 to the visiting team. . Scott's shoulder was clearly bothering him against Tennessee, and Carr playing below 100% is not something to ignore.

This is the type of game where MSU could afford to sit the two of them. The Spartans shouldn't need Carr or Scott to beat Detroit Mercy, and if they do, there are larger problems.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI Even if Scott and Carr do play, it probably won't or shouldn't be for a ton of minutes. Barring another Tennessee-esque offensive performance where the team has its worst night from the field in decades, this one won't be very close.

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.