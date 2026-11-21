Previewing Saturday’s game at Acrisure Arena.

San Diego, CA – University of San Diego guard Dusty Stromer drives during an exhibition game between the Colorado State Rams and the University of San Diego Toreros on Sunday, October 25, 2026, in San Diego, CA. The Toreros defeated UC Riverside 71-62 Wednesday at home behind two notable spurts.

With the score tied 17-17, guard Davion Hill hit a three-pointer, scored on a layup and made a steal that resulted in a Dusty Stromer layup for a 24-17 lead. Then with 4:57 to go in the first half, USD went on a 10-0 run capped by a Stromer three-pointer to make it 36-22. Stromer led the Toreros with 20 points. Davion Hill had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

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Jose Roberto Tanchyn had 13 points off the bench. Reserve wing Terry McMorris had nine rebounds. USD plays back-to-back days in Palm Desert, facing Fordham Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Stromer leads USD with 15 points per game; Davion Hill is second at 14.6 ppg, and 6-foot-9 forward Jevon Hill is third at 12.6, with all 20 of his field goals coming from beyond the 3-point arc. As a team, USD is connecting on 38.8% of its 3-point attempts.

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UC Irvine lost 65-61 at Stanford on Tuesday after leading by 14 points in the first half. Stanford scored the game’s final eight points as the Anteaters didn’t score in the final 2 minutes, 47 seconds. UCI leads the nation in rebounds per game and rebound margin . Junior transfer Olivier Rioux from Florida is the tallest player in collegiate basketball history at 7-foot-9.

He is averaging 10 rebounds and seven points a game and has started all five UCI games. Junior guard Jovan Jester Jr. leads UCI in scoring with 15.5 ppg; 6-10 sophomore center Nes Emeneke has 13 blocks in 57 minutes off the bench.