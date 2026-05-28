Preview: Two San Diego teams will play for state titles in boys volleyball

Previewing Friday and Saturday’s matches in Fresno.

Division 2: Sanger vs. Francis Parker , 5 p.m. FridayFrancis Parkers is on a run for the ages. Take away two losses to Torrey Pines in the San Diego Section Open Division bracket and the Lancers have won 20 consecutive matches and are coming off a dominant sweep of Orange Lutheran in the Southern California Regional Championship, a match that saw senior outside hitter Miles Custer notch 19 kills, making him two short of 400 for the season.

He’s also second to libero Ethan Brigger with 184 digs. Middle blocker Kevin O’Brien has 263 kills. Setter Iker Salgado has passed the season 1,000-assist mark. He also has 153 digs and leads the team with 39 aces.

Abisai Martinez , Ben Dragasits and Ronit Khushu have all recorded triple digits in kills. … Sanger beat top-seeded Granite Bay in the Northern California Regional Final. … This match was supposed to take place Saturday at 4 p.m., but the Lancers are graduating at that exact time. Preview: Point Loma beat No. 1-seeded Christian in last weekend’s SoCal Regional title match and is riding a nine-match winning streak.

The Pointers swept Hoover in the Division 4 title match. Point Loma’s middles dominated, with 6-foot-5 Trevor Rutt and 6-4 Waylon Lundeen taking advantage of the undersized Cardinals. Lundeen finished with a match-high 11 kills and Rutt 10. Senior setter Grayson Sanicki spreads the offense around, including high balls on the outside to fellow captain Jack Wickersham. … Outside hitter Cadence Hoyt leads El Dorado with 462 kills.





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