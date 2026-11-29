The Phoenix Suns have the perfect opportunity to find the win column again.

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie and Devin Booker against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect travel for a quick road trip to battle the Utah Jazz for a Sunday afternoon clash in Salt Lake City — a game that appears very winnable for the Suns.

ESPN gives the Suns a 62.1% chance to win today with most spreads giving Phoenix around four or 4.5 points. Utah's on a four-game losing streak that first began with their Nov. 20 loss to the Suns in 111-101 fashion — which was also at home. The Jazz's offense is among the worst in the NBA, ranking 25th or worse in offensive rating, points per game, true shooting percentage and turnover ratio.

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Defensively, Utah is dead-last in steals per night but are 13th in rebounds as a team — which is the one common denominator for success against this Suns team, who is still without Mark Williams. As for Utah, Jaren Jackson Jr. , Lauri Markkanen , Jonas Aidoo , Kobe Bufkin and Harrison Ingram are out while Mo Bamba and Svi Mykhailiuk are questionable.