The Phoenix Suns can go above .500 this season for the first time.

Nov 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz — struggling to the tune of a 3-13 record — play host to the Suns in Salt Lake City. Phoenix is finding their footing as of late, having won their last four-of-five games approaching Friday night's clash at Delta Center.

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The Suns could potentially push themselves above .500 for the first time all season, and while Phoenix is heavily favored to do so, it won't be a breeze the Suns can afford to take for granted. Jordan Ott's Suns this season have struggled against teams who rebound at even average rates, and despite the obvious gap of talent and expectations between them and Utah, the Jazz's 13th-ranked rebounds per game mark does give some hesitation to simply marking this down as an easy win.

Utah also ranks fourth in blocks per game. The Jazz clearly control and patrol the paint at high levels. The good news? Only Mark Williams — who has been out due to shoulder surgery — was listed on the Suns' injury report while Utah is still down Jaren Jackson, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic entering tonight.

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"We're just gonna continue to talk about just stacking our small segments of time and that will build continually over time. We'll get better. We believe in that," Ott said after beating the Sacramento Kings earlier this week . Meanwhile, Phoenix is ninth in offensive rating and eighth in assists per night. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018.

In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!