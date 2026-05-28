Preview: San Diegans take aim at state track and field championships

Four San Diego Section record-holders will try to continue their big seasons at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, which begin Friday in Clovis.

Mater Dei’s Jasir Fontenot, center, wins the boys 110M hurdles at the CIF San Diego Section track meet May 23, 2026 in San Diego, Calif.

Four San Diego Section record-holders will try to continue their big seasons at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, which begin Friday in Clovis. Here is a quick look at the athletes with the best chances to reach the top of the victory stand, challenge for a gold medal or finish among the top six in the state:Mater Dei Catholic High School sophomore Jasir Fontenot hasn’t been 100% healthy this season after turning an ankle in basketball, but he’s a big-meet performer.

A year ago, Fontenot set the state and San Diego Section record in the 110-meter high hurdles at 13.31 seconds. Even at 90%, he’s tough to beat. Three-time state Division 4 cross country champion Chiara Dailey of La Jolla High School is looking to win her first gold medal on the track before heading off to Stanford. She has run the three fastest 1,600 times in San Diego Section history, but only the state-leading 4:39.31 at Arcadia counts.

Dailey will double in the 1,600 and 3,200 this weekend. Josiah Bowman of Sage Creek became the first section runner to break the 1-minute, 50-second barrier in the 800, winning the prestigious Arcadia Invitational at 1:49.54. He goes into the championships fresh. This would be a perfect time for super-steady state pole vault leader Dylan Yarbrough of San Dieguito Academy to move past section record-holder Garrett Brown of La Costa Canyon, who topped 17-2 in 2021.

Rancho Buena Vista’s Justian Richardson is the state leader in triple jump at 49-7, and he wants very much to be the next San Diego Section 50-footer. Steele Canyon’s girls 4×100 relay team eclipsed the oldest San Diego Section record in the book, clocking a time of 45.87 seconds in last week’s section championships. The foursome of junior Evie Allison, sophomore Aniya Scott, senior Asia Broussard and freshman Livia Allison will try to lower that time in Clovis.

But unless disaster strikes a team like Fullerton Rosary , the Cougars will be looking for a top-three finish. Those who have seen Helix’s Ava Parker run the 400 are reminded of another outstanding San Diegan — Morse’s Monique Henderson, who won state her freshman year in 53.41. Parker ran 53.47 at Mt. SAC this year.

Caitlin Khieu of Del Norte cleared 12-8 in the pole vault. She is third in the state behind a pair of 13-footers.

Based on their season performances, athletes with absolutely no pressure on them but bursting with talent include boys 24-foot long jumper Mekhi Oluwa of Mater Dei Catholic, girls 100-meter hurdler Gabrielle Thomas of Grossmont , 300-meter hurdler Isabel Garcia of Holtville , 3,200-meter runner Elliana Patterson of Christian and 40-8 triple jumper Malia Jones of Oceanside.





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