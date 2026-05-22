The preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for Sheriff Country S01E20, "Mexico.". It also mentions the upcoming season finale of Dutton Ranch and the Boys showrunner Eric Kripke's comments on Elon Musk's meltdown.

Has Sheriff Mickey Fox finally reached her breaking point? Here's a preview for the season finale of CBS 's Sheriff Country , S01E20:" Mexico .

". Sheriff Country season finale "Mexico" pushes Mickey Fox to a breaking point as family crises and town tensions collide. With one relative jailed and another hospitalized, Mickey faces a brutal night that could change Edgewater forever. A federal investigation threatens Mickey's department and everything she has built in Sheriff Country's finale.

The preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for Sheriff Country S01E20, "Mexico.

". A bit of a break next season? Because things are looking pretty crappy heading into tonight's season finale of CBS's. In S01E20:"Mexico," Mickey's dealing with one family member in jail and another in the hospital, while tensions across Edgewater grow and a federal investigation only makes things worse.

Oh, and did we mention that Alex Kane () is a steaming pile of manipulative trash? Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, images, and more for tonight's season ender





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Sheriff Country CBS Mexico Mickey Fox Alex Kane Dutton Ranch The Boys Eric Kripke Elon Musk Pac-Man: Snack Breaks Stranger Things Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper Garth Ennis Darick Robertson

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