Preview: 2-0 Toreros head to Colorado for first big test of basketball season

A look at the players, stats and storylines to watch in Tuesday’s game.

Colorado leads the all-time series 4-3, and is 3-1 in Boulder. The Toreros outscored Tarleton State in overtime to defeat the Texans 96-90 on Friday.

USD’s Dusty Stromer banked in a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force the extra period. Stromer scored all of his game-high 22 points after halftime. Jevon Hill scored 18 points and Davion Hill had 16. Chace Holley had 13 points and four assists off the bench and Marqui Worthy was the fifth Torero in double figures with 10 points.

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Jose Roberto Tanchyn had seven points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. USD hit 34 of 39 free-throw attempts, with Stromer a perfect 12 for 12 from the line and Davion Hill 10 for 10. Jevon Hill was 6-for-11 from 3-point range. USD started twin 6-foot-9 towers Jevon Hill and Sekou Konneh against Tarleton State, with Stromer, Davion Hill and Worthy at the guards.

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The Toreros got 30 points and 23 rebounds from the bench against the Texans. The Buffaloes lost to San Diego State 77-66 Saturday in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at Pechanga Arena. Fifth-year guard Barrington Hargress scored 33 points against the Aztecs.