Preventing Accidental Payments on Android Devices

This article provides tips on how to prevent accidental purchases on Android devices, especially when sharing with family members. It explains how to activate payment verification on Google Play and the benefits of setting a hard cap on spending.

Android devices make one-click shopping really easy, especially if you use the Amazon Shopping app regularly and have a payment method saved . However, accidental microtransactions can occur if you share your device with a family member, such as a tablet.

Thankfully, there are a few protection methods that can prevent accidental payments, and even customizable hard caps that prevent you from spending beyond your means. You can enable verification on Google Play to prevent accidental purchases by users other than yourself, and there are two types of verification: purchase verification and payment verification





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Android Device Amazon Shopping App Payment Method Saved Accidental Microtransactions Biometric Verification Purchase Verification Payment Method Verification

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