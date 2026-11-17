The US is set to lose measles elimination status as outbreaks rise, vaccination rates fall, and misinformation about the MMR vaccine spreads.

'Preventable Public Health Failure': Under Trump and RFK, US Set to Lose Measles Elimination Status A World Health Organization panel is expected to announce that measles is now endemic in the US, as rising cases among pregnant women and newborns alarm doctors.that after a four-day meeting last week of the Pan American Health Organization commission, officials had determined that measles has spread in the US non-stop for at least a year, ending the highly contagious disease's elimination status.

State health departments have reported that 10 people have died of measles this year and 5,400 cases have been recorded. At least four of the deaths were in babies who were too young to receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine, which is typically given at age 1.

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The loss of the country's status, with measles now designated as endemic, comes after years of declining vaccination rates and misinformation about the MMR vaccine, which in 1998 was falsely linked to autism in a fraudulent research paper that was published in The Lancet. The paper was retracted in 2010, but vaccination rates among kindergarten students have steadily dropped, and a Gallup poll in 2020 A vaccination rate of 95% is needed to prevent outbreaks, but in the 2025-26 school year, 92% of kindergarteners overall in the US had been vaccinated against measles.

An NBC News investigationthat 75% of US counties had immunization rates below 95%, and since 2019, 92% of counties and jurisdictions have reported declines. But Kennedy's public comments on the MMR vaccine have made a bad situation worse, experts and Democrats in Congress have said.in April that"the vaccine wanes very quickly.

" Two doses of the MMR shot provide lifelong protection and are about 97% effective at preventing infection. The health secretary alsowere effective at treating measles, for which there are no approved treatments.

He later admitted that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, but has' lost elimination status, telling NBC News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had"mounted an aggressive response to measles outbreaks" by allocating $100 million in funding and deploying experts to states facing large numbers of cases. Monday that scientists at the CDC had pushed the agency's leadership to notify doctors nationwide of the rising threat measles poses to pregnant women and newborns, but CDC Director Erica Schwartz did not approve the alert.

NEJM Evidence published the data that had concerned federal scientists Monday, showing that 13 newborns from January 2025-September 2026 met the report's definition of congenital measles—babies born to mothers with confirmed measles who then tested positive for the virus or developed symptoms within 10 days of birth.providers, Dr. Kevin Ault, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Penn State Health in Hershey, Pennsylvania, told the Post, hospitals could have provided immune globulin, which can help protect pregnant women and their babies, as the MMR shot cannot be given during pregnancy.

"Why would CDC/HHS leadership prevent career scientists from alerting America’s doctors about the risk to pregnant women? The same reason there’s been no federal vaccine campaign,"that after 26 years of measles' elimination status in the US,"RFK Jr. and this administration’s reckless attacks on vaccines are bringing it back. This is a completely preventable public health failure.

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Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.public healththat after a four-day meeting last week of the Pan American Health Organization commission, officials had determined that measles has spread in the US non-stop for at least a year, ending the highly contagious disease's elimination status. State health departments have reported that 10 people have died of measles this year and 5,400 cases have been recorded.

At least four of the deaths were in babies who were too young to receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine, which is typically given at age 1. The loss of the country's status, with measles now designated as endemic, comes after years of declining vaccination rates and misinformation about the MMR vaccine, which in 1998 was falsely linked to autism in a fraudulent research paper that was published in The Lancet.

The paper was retracted in 2010, but vaccination rates among kindergarten students have steadily dropped, and a Gallup poll in 2020 A vaccination rate of 95% is needed to prevent outbreaks, but in the 2025-26 school year, 92% of kindergarteners overall in the US had been vaccinated against measles. An NBC News investigationthat 75% of US counties had immunization rates below 95%, and since 2019, 92% of counties and jurisdictions have reported declines.

But Kennedy's public comments on the MMR vaccine have made a bad situation worse, experts and Democrats in Congress have said.in April that"the vaccine wanes very quickly.

" Two doses of the MMR shot provide lifelong protection and are about 97% effective at preventing infection. The health secretary alsowere effective at treating measles, for which there are no approved treatments.

He later admitted that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, but has' lost elimination status, telling NBC News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had"mounted an aggressive response to measles outbreaks" by allocating $100 million in funding and deploying experts to states facing large numbers of cases. Monday that scientists at the CDC had pushed the agency's leadership to notify doctors nationwide of the rising threat measles poses to pregnant women and newborns, but CDC Director Erica Schwartz did not approve the alert.

NEJM Evidence published the data that had concerned federal scientists Monday, showing that 13 newborns from January 2025-September 2026 met the report's definition of congenital measles—babies born to mothers with confirmed measles who then tested positive for the virus or developed symptoms within 10 days of birth.providers, Dr. Kevin Ault, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Penn State Health in Hershey, Pennsylvania, told the Post, hospitals could have provided immune globulin, which can help protect pregnant women and their babies, as the MMR shot cannot be given during pregnancy.

"Why would CDC/HHS leadership prevent career scientists from alerting America’s doctors about the risk to pregnant women? The same reason there’s been no federal vaccine campaign,"that after 26 years of measles' elimination status in the US,"RFK Jr. and this administration’s reckless attacks on vaccines are bringing it back. This is a completely preventable public health failure.

"‘How Many More People Need to Die? ’ Calls for RFK Jr. to Resign Grow After Two Measles Deaths ›that after a four-day meeting last week of the Pan American Health Organization commission, officials had determined that measles has spread in the US non-stop for at least a year, ending the highly contagious disease's elimination status. State health departments have reported that 10 people have died of measles this year and 5,400 cases have been recorded.

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At least four of the deaths were in babies who were too young to receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine, which is typically given at age 1. The loss of the country's status, with measles now designated as endemic, comes after years of declining vaccination rates and misinformation about the MMR vaccine, which in 1998 was falsely linked to autism in a fraudulent research paper that was published in The Lancet.

The paper was retracted in 2010, but vaccination rates among kindergarten students have steadily dropped, and a Gallup poll in 2020 A vaccination rate of 95% is needed to prevent outbreaks, but in the 2025-26 school year, 92% of kindergarteners overall in the US had been vaccinated against measles. An NBC News investigationthat 75% of US counties had immunization rates below 95%, and since 2019, 92% of counties and jurisdictions have reported declines.

But Kennedy's public comments on the MMR vaccine have made a bad situation worse, experts and Democrats in Congress have said.in April that"the vaccine wanes very quickly.

" Two doses of the MMR shot provide lifelong protection and are about 97% effective at preventing infection. The health secretary alsowere effective at treating measles, for which there are no approved treatments.

He later admitted that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, but has' lost elimination status, telling NBC News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had"mounted an aggressive response to measles outbreaks" by allocating $100 million in funding and deploying experts to states facing large numbers of cases. Monday that scientists at the CDC had pushed the agency's leadership to notify doctors nationwide of the rising threat measles poses to pregnant women and newborns, but CDC Director Erica Schwartz did not approve the alert.

NEJM Evidence published the data that had concerned federal scientists Monday, showing that 13 newborns from January 2025-September 2026 met the report's definition of congenital measles—babies born to mothers with confirmed measles who then tested positive for the virus or developed symptoms within 10 days of birth.providers, Dr. Kevin Ault, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Penn State Health in Hershey, Pennsylvania, told the Post, hospitals could have provided immune globulin, which can help protect pregnant women and their babies, as the MMR shot cannot be given during pregnancy.

"Why would CDC/HHS leadership prevent career scientists from alerting America’s doctors about the risk to pregnant women? The same reason there’s been no federal vaccine campaign,"that after 26 years of measles' elimination status in the US,"RFK Jr. and this administration’s reckless attacks on vaccines are bringing it back. This is a completely preventable public health failure.

"‘How Many More People Need to Die? ’ Calls for RFK Jr. to Resign Grow After Two Measles Deaths › The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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