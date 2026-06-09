Presumed Innocent Season 2 Wraps Filming with New Cast and Anthology Format

Apple TV's legal thriller Presumed Innocent returns for a second season as an anthology, with Matthew Rhys and Rachel Brosnahan leading a new cast based on Jo Murray's novel. Production has wrapped for Rhys, while Jake Gyllenhaal exits the on-screen role but stays as EP.

Apple TV's acclaimed legal thriller series " Presumed Innocent " is gearing up for its second season, undergoing a significant transformation with a new cast and an original story.

The first season, a major success for the streaming service, starred Jake Gyllenhaal and was based on Scott Turow's bestselling novel. Though initially conceived as a limited series, its popularity secured a renewal in July 2024. Nearly two years later, production has reached a pivotal milestone as Matthew Rhys, the new lead, has completed filming. The upcoming season fully embraces an anthology format, shifting focus to a new plot and characters, adapted from Jo Murray's novel "Dissection of a Murder".

Rachel Brosnahan leads the new cast as Leila Reynolds, a young public defender assigned to a high-profile murder case where the prosecutor is her own husband, creating intense personal and professional conflict. She is supported by a strong ensemble including Jack Reynor, Fiona Shaw, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. While Gyllenhaal has stepped away from the on-screen role, he remains an executive producer, and David E. Kelley continues as showrunner.

This creative departure from continuing the narrative of Rusty Sabich, the protagonist of Turow's original novel and its sequels, was influenced by logistical and casting considerations. Turow noted that his second novel, "Innocent," is set two decades later, making a direct continuation challenging.

Furthermore, actor Peter Sarsgaard, who played Tommy Molto in season one, was unwilling to return, and his character is central to the "Innocent" storyline, complicating any effort to adapt that book. The decision to pivot to a new story with a new cast allows the series to explore fresh themes within the legal drama genre. A teaser trailer offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of Rhys and Brosnahan has been released, building anticipation.

An official premiere date for season two remains pending, but the completion of Rhys's filming indicates the production is on track, promising another compelling chapter for the franchise





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Presumed Innocent Apple TV+ Season 2 Matthew Rhys Rachel Brosnahan Anthology Series Legal Thriller Jo Murray Dissection Of A Murder David E. Kelley

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