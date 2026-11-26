Apple TV's Presumed Innocent shifts to an anthology format for season 2, dropping Jake Gyllenhaal for Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan in a fresh legal thriller storyline.

Apple TV's legal thriller series Presumed Innocent is undergoing a significant transformation for its second season by completely replacing its original lead actor. Jake Gyllenhaal, who earned his first Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the first season, will not return for the upcoming installment. Instead, the streaming service has cast Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as the new central figure in the show's next chapter.

New Anthology Format Drives Cast Overhaul

The decision to remove Jake Gyllenhaal stems from a structural change in how the series adapts Scott Turow's novels. While the first season served as the second on-screen adaptation of Turow's book, it reimagined the story with new twists rather than strictly following the 1990 movie starring Harrison Ford. Season 2 abandons the original novel's existing sequels entirely to adopt an anthology route. This format shift means the show will feature a completely new story with no narrative connections to the events of the first season.

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Consequently, the entire season one roster is being replaced to support this fresh narrative direction. The new season is based on Jo Murray's novel Dissection of a Murder, which allows the creators to introduce new characters and conflicts without being bound to the previous storyline. This approach ensures that each season can stand alone as a distinct entry in the legal thriller genre.

Rachel Brosnahan Takes Lead Role as Leila Reynolds

Rachel Brosnahan headlines the second season as Leila Reynolds, an ambitious early-career defense attorney. The central conflict begins when Leila secures her first murder case after the accused defendant, Jack Millman, specifically requests her as his legal counsel. This setup creates a complex dynamic where personal and professional stakes collide. Leila's husband, District Attorney Julian Kessler, becomes the prosecutor in the case, forcing her to navigate the intersection of her career and marriage.

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This role offers a stark contrast to the perspective seen in the previous season. Jake Gyllenhaal's character, Rusty Sabich, was portrayed as a prosecutor who became a murder suspect himself. Season 2 flips this dynamic by placing Brosnahan in the role of the defense attorney. Like Sabich, however, Leila must confront marital and family issues while striving to win the central murder case. Brosnahan brings significant acclaim to the role, having previously won a Primetime Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and gaining renewed fame as Lois Lane in Superman.

Strong Supporting Cast Includes Matthew Rhys

The production team has assembled a formidable ensemble cast to match the talent of the first season. Former season one stars such as Chase Infiniti, Peter Sarsgaard, Renate Reinsve, Bill Camp, and Ruth Negga are being replaced by new heavy-hitters. The show has paired Rachel Brosnahan with three-time Emmy winner Matthew Rhys. Rhys arrives fresh off his Emmy win for Apple TV's The Old Man and is known for his memorable performances in legal dramas like Perry Mason.

The supporting cast also features two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, John Magaro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Judith Light. This lineup suggests a high production value and strong acting pedigree that could potentially cement Presumed Innocent as one of the biggest legal thrillers of the current era. The series is rated TV-MA and continues to explore themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the limits of love, albeit through a new lens and with new characters.