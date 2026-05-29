Preston Pippen Opens Up About Mother Larsa's Dating Life and Parents' Divorce

Preston Pippen discusses the challenges of his parents' divorce, Larsa Pippen's new relationship, and the impact of media scrutiny on his childhood.

Preston Pippen , the son of Larsa Pippen and NBA legend Scottie Pippen, opened up about the challenges of growing up with famous parents and the impact of their divorce on his life.

In a candid conversation with his friends, Preston revealed that his mother, Larsa, 51, is in a weird place emotionally as she navigates a new relationship with an unnamed man. He expressed relief at being distanced from the situation, stating, I'm glad I'm not dealing with it all so close.

Preston elaborated on the difficulties of having divorced parents, noting that it sucks when your parents are divorced, and it becomes even more complicated when they start dating or get remarried. He shared these thoughts during a confessional, reflecting on how his mother's increasing exposure added to the turmoil. Larsa Pippen, who gained fame through her marriage to Scottie Pippen and later through her appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami, has been involved in several high-profile relationships.

Her most notable romance began in the 1990s when she started dating Scottie Pippen, whom she married in 1997. The couple had four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Scottie also has three other children from previous relationships. The family dynamic became strained when Larsa allegedly started dating rapper Future before she was separated from Scottie, a claim she has consistently denied.

Preston reflected on the challenges of having his parents' personal lives become public fodder. He recalled that his mother was friends with a very famous family at the time, a likely reference to the Kardashian-Jenners, which added to the media scrutiny. He described the experience as all over the place, noting that school, which should be a safe haven, became a place where he had to dodge drama from home.

People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there was already so much noise in the house, he said. The situation was exacerbated by his parents' lack of communication. Preston claimed that an affair led to their divorce when he was 15, a difficult period for him. He further recounted how his friends would play music by a rapper that his mother was dating at the time, making matters worse.

Despite the pain, Preston acknowledged that being removed from the situation now makes it easier to talk about. The couple's divorce and subsequent dating lives have been a source of ongoing speculation and tabloid coverage. Despite the challenges, Preston has considered his own path in the entertainment industry. He admitted that there were moments he thought about not being part of a reality show because of his mother's history on The Real Housewives of Miami.

There was a point in my development where I got a lot of negative attention because of my parents, he recalled. Having to take a pause and ask myself if I was ready to take that heat was a necessary consideration. He emphasized the difficulty of balancing his relationship with his mother without upsetting the rest of his family.

Now, with his mother in Miami and his father in Calabasas, Preston continues to navigate the complexities of his family's dynamics, all while building his own identity away from the spotlight





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