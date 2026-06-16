Preston Davey: Toddler's Life Marred by Mother's Murderous Past and His Own Brutal Death

An in-depth look at the life of Preston Davey, a boy whose existence was shadowed by his mother Sarah Davey's notorious 1998 murder conviction and who was later killed by his caregiver, Jamie Varley. The story explores the family's violent history, failures in the care system, and the heartbreaking consequences.

Preston Davey 's short, tragic life was bookended by murder, first by the actions of his mother and later by his own death. The Daily Mail reveals that his story began 13 months before his death, rooted in a family history marked by extreme violence and criminality.

His mother, Sarah Davey, is a convicted murderer whose own crime in 1998, when she was just 14, shocked the nation. Along with 15-year-old Lisa Healey, she tortured and murdered 71-year-old Lily Lilley in a brutal, senseless attack. The pair subjected the pensioner to horrific abuse, including squirting shampoo in her eyes, cutting her with a knife, and forcing a gag so tight it pushed her dentures down her throat, causing her to suffocate.

They then disposed of her body in the Rochdale Canal after dragging it through the streets of Failsworth in a bin. Following the murder, they used her phone and pension money for trivial purchases like crisps and chocolate. The judge at their trial described the crime as 'unspeakably wicked' and noted the complete lack of remorse from the teenage killers, handing Sarah Davey an indeterminate sentence.

She was finally released from prison in 2024, having earned the nickname 'Scary Sarah' among inmates. In the weeks that followed, she attended Preston Crown Court via video link, where she sobbed as details of her son's final months were presented. Preston was born on June 16, 2022, at Wythenshawe Hospital, delivered while his mother was still incarcerated at Styal Prison. She had given him up at just five days old.

Her own history of failing to abide by parole conditions led to her being recalled to prison multiple times; she was first released in 2013 but returned within months for a cocaine positive test. Over the years, she was recalled seven times, yet during brief periods of freedom, she conceived two children. Her first child, born in 2019, was adopted by her own mother, Debbie.

Preston was conceived in late 2021 with Gary Nolan, a man with a significant criminal record including seven racially aggravated offences and six assaults on emergency workers. Nolan was sentenced to 12 months in 2022 for a racist attack on a tram security worker and declined to comment. While pregnant with Preston, Sarah Davey was prescribed Subutex to treat opioid addiction, and although Preston was born prematurely at 36 weeks weighing 5lbs 7oz, tests showed no dependency.

After his mother returned to prison, Oldham Council placed him with experienced foster parents, Sandra and Paul Cooper, where he stayed for nine months. He was then placed with Jamie Varley and Shannon McGowan-Fazakerley, a decision opposed by Debbie, who claims she offered to care for him after recovering from breast cancer but was rejected by social services.

Debbie lamented that if Preston had remained in foster care for a few more months until she was well, he would be alive today, expressing her love and desire to have raised him. The court later heard how Varley subjected Preston to a campaign of cruelty, including deliberately keeping him awake, before sexually abusing and murdering the toddler. Jamie Varley was ultimately convicted for the killing, bringing a devastating end to a life already defined by tragedy and systemic failures





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Preston Davey Sarah Davey Lily Lilley Murder Jamie Varley Child Murder Care System Failure Foster Care Maternal Crime Addiction Parole Breach

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Preston Davey's tragic life ended in murder, bookended by his mother's own violent crimePreston Davey's life was cut short in a brutal murder, but his story begins 13 months earlier with his mother, convicted murderer Sarah Davey, who was involved in a shocking killing at the age of 14.

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