Preston Davey's tragic life ended in murder, bookended by his mother's own violent crime

Preston Davey's life was cut short in a brutal murder, but his story begins 13 months earlier with his mother, convicted murderer Sarah Davey, who was involved in a shocking killing at the age of 14.

Preston Davey 's short, tragic life was bookmarked by murder. It began 13 months earlier in the arms of a woman of similarly flawed character. The boy's mother is convicted murderer Sarah Davey , one of the most notorious killers of recent times.

In 1998, aged just 14, she and 15-year-old Lisa Healey befriended a pensioner and then callously ended her life. Their youth and the nature of the crime shocked the nation. The pair tortured 71-year-old Lily Lilley by squirting shampoo in her eyes, cutting her with a knife and tying a gag around her mouth so tightly that her dentures were forced down her throat, suffocating her.

They then crammed her body into a bin half-full of rubbish before walking it through the streets of Failsworth, a town near Manchester. Mrs Lilley's corpse was dumped into the rat-infested waters of the Rochdale Canal. After the killing, Davey and Healey made hundreds of calls from her phone and used her pension money to buy crisps and chocolate.

A year later Davey was convicted of murder and handed an indeterminate sentence by a judge who described the killing as 'unspeakably wicked'.

'You have not shown the slightest trace of remorse or regret,' the judge told the teenagers. 'You are both hard young women who have committed a terrible crime which almost defies belief by right-thinking people. ' Preston Davey's short, tragic life was bookmarked by murder, by his mother and then his adopted parents.

Finally released from prison in 2024, Davey - whose bad girl reputation saw her nicknamed Scary Sarah by fellow inmates - has spent the past seven weeks back in court, where the 42-year-old watched much of the harrowing evidence of her son's final months via video in an annexe away from the main courtroom at Preston Crown Court and sobbed as the verdicts were returned. She had given up her baby boy at five days old after bringing him into this world at 7.03pm on June 16, 2022.

Delivered at Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital, Davey had been transported there from Styal Prison in Cheshire. That she was still locked up nearly a quarter of a century after being jailed was down to her own personal failings. She had first been released from prison in March 2013. But within months she was back behind bars after testing positive for cocaine, breaching the terms of her licence.

She would be recalled seven times for breaches, but during the brief periods when she was out of jail, she twice fell pregnant. Davey's first child was born in 2019 and adopted by her mother, Debbie. She then conceived Preston in late 2021. His father is Gary Nolan, 43, who attended the court proceedings with Davey.

Also in jail at the time Preston was born, he has a record of seven racially aggravated offences and six assaults on emergency workers. He was jailed for 12 months in 2022 for a racist attack on a tram security worker. Nolan declined to comment outside court. Why Davey was recalled to prison is unclear, but her battle with drugs was a continuing problem.

While expecting Preston, the court heard she was prescribed Subutex, a medication primarily used to treat opioid addictions. Preston was born prematurely, at 36 weeks, weighing 5lbs 7oz and his newborn checks included a blood test to determine if he had been born with a Subutex dependency, from which he would then have to be weaned off. Fortunately, he seemed unaffected.

When his mother was returned to prison, Preston was taken into care by Oldham council, who then placed him with experienced foster parents Sandra and Paul Cooper. He would remain with them for nine months until he was handed over to Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley. According to Debbie, 66, she and her daughter were opposed to this placement - and she claims it happened despite her offering to care for the boy alongside his older sibling.

But, she says, that was ruled out because she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Debbie told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview: 'We wanted social services to allow Preston to stay with foster parents until I was better but they wouldn't allow it.

'If the council would have kept Preston in foster care, he could have been with his sister when I recovered. It would have only been for a few extra months. If I hadn't been ill, he would have been here with me.

'I wrote letters to him saying how much I loved him. I said that I was sorry and I would fight for him. He was loved and he was wanted... he would have been alive





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