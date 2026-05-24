Preston Brown: A college football standout and record-breaker

Preston Brown has had a remarkable football career, from high school in Charlotte to a standout year at Catawba College in Salisbury. Brown is joining Prairie View A&M as part of their 2026 transfer class.

Preston Brown , a quarterback with a standout high school and college football career, joins the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the 2026 transfer class. In his final season at Catawba College , Brown set school records in passing efficiency, throwing six touchdowns in a single game and amassing 2,755 yards.

He also added 180 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Brown's football story began at West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, where he served as team captain and was named South Meck 7 Conference Player of the Year. He joined the Charlotte 49ers and redshirted for two years before transferring to Catawba College in Salisbury.

Brown had a record-setting year at Catawba, setting and surpassing multiple school records, and was named a Harlon Hill Trophy nominee, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy





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Football Quarterback Preston Brown Prairie View A&M Catawba College Catawba School South Atlantic Conference Harlon Hill Trophy Division II

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