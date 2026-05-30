Pressure Opens Strongest for Brendan Fraser Lead Role in Years, But Faces Summer Blockbuster Competition

The World War II drama Pressure, starring Brendan Fraser as Eisenhower, posts a $5.4 million opening, his best live-action lead debut since 2010, but must navigate a crowded June slate.

Pressure , the new World War II film directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay co-written with David Haig, is making a notable impact at the box office .

The movie features Brendan Fraser as President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who collaborates with Group Captain James Stagg, played by Andrew Scott, to make a crucial decision in the days preceding D-Day. The ensemble cast includes Chris Messina as Irving P. Krick, Damian Lewis as Bernard Montgomery, and Oscar nominee Kerry Condon as Kay Summersby. Ahead of its May 29 premiere, Pressure received strong critical reviews, achieving an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Deadline, by Saturday morning, the film is projected to gross $5.4 million over its three-day opening weekend domestically, placing it at number seven. This position is behind new releases The Breadwinner at number five and Backrooms at number one, as well as holdover titles Obsession at number two, The Mandalorian and Grogu at number three, Michael at number four, The Devil Wears Prada 2 at number six.

Despite its modest chart placement, this $5.4 million debut represents the biggest opening for a Brendan Fraser-led film since the 2014 animated feature The Nut Job, which earned $19.4 million and opened at number three. For a live-action starring role, the most recent film to surpass this was Furry Vengeance in 2010 with a $6.6 million opening.

If Pressure's final weekend figure exceeds that 2010 total, then the 2008 film Inkheart, which opened to $7.6 million, would hold the record for the most recent live-action Fraser frontrunner to open higher. This record does not factor in the $23.2 million opening of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, where Fraser had a supporting part.

The Whale, the Darren Aronofsky drama that earned Brendan Fraser his first Oscar, had a limited release in only six theaters for its opening weekend, resulting in a minimal $1.04 million three-day gross. Even after its wide expansion, it never exceeded the $5.4 million debut of Pressure, peaking at $1.51 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

However, it remains uncertain whether Pressure can eventually outgross The Whale's total domestic earnings. The Whale benefited from Oscar buzz, which helped sustain audience turnout.

In contrast, Pressure is drawing positive audience reactions, with an A CinemaScore and a 95% Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter score, suggesting strong word-of-mouth potential. Still, the film faces challenges ahead. Its release comes just before the summer blockbuster season begins in earnest, and June weekends are packed with major studio releases like Masters of the Universe, Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, and Supergirl, which could divert attention from this historical drama.

The movie's genre, a PG-13 thriller with historical and war themes, and its 90-minute runtime may also influence its performance as larger attractions dominate the marketplace. While the opening is a clear win for Brendan Fraser's leading-man resurgence, its longer-term success will depend on how it holds up against the upcoming tentpoles and whether it can convert its excellent audience scores into steady earnings week after week





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