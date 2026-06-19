Pressure: Official Physical Release Date and Pre-order Now Available on Blu-ray.com

The much-anticipated World War II film 'Pressure,' directed by Anthony Maras and starring Brendan Fraser as Dwight 'Ike' Eisenhower and Andrew Scott as Captain James Stagg, is getting a physical media release on July 28, following a box office run and critical acclaim. Pre-orders for 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions are available on Amazon. The release follows the film's performance at the box office, which has grossed $17 million so far, and its successful theatrical run. With a strong 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Pressure' is praised for its performances, character work, and the casting of its impressive ensemble cast, including Kerry Condon, Damian Lewis, Chris Messina, and Tamsin Topolski.

An exciting Pressure update has just arrived. Starring Brendan Fraser as Dwight"Ike" Eisenhower, the new World War II thriller chronicles the 72 hours leading up to the D-Day invasion and the crucial role that Captain James Stagg played in forecasting the weather on the day of the assault.

The film, which hit theaters on May 29, recently became available on digital following a respectable box office run. Now, per a listing on Blu-ray.com, Pressure is getting a physical media release. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the film are expected to release on July 28. Pre-orders for all three formats are now open on Amazon.

This new physical media release for Pressure follows a box office gross of $17 million and counting. The film, which was made on a budget of about $30 million, remains in theaters and is expected to bow in additional international markets this fall, which will further bolster this figure. Directed by Anthony Maras, Pressure has been a success with critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the World War II film enjoys a strong 87% critics' score, with the Popcornmeter coming in at a glowing 95%, indicating widespread audience enthusiasm. This reception is sure to help when it comes to word-of-mouth, and Pressure could become a home-viewing hit. In his Pressure review for ScreenRant, critic Brandon Zachary awards the film a score of six out of 10.

The performances from Fraser and Scott are major highlights for Zachary, who praises the strong character work on display while taking issue with some aspects of the script. He writes: Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser do terrific work in the lead roles, and they're magnetic enough to make a movie about debates over weather predictions riveting – even if the script and direction can't quite match their tone.

Pressure works best as a two-hander that occasionally surpasses the material, but it's not necessarily a must-see for anyone who isn't already interested in WW2 history. In addition to Fraser and Scott, Pressure features an impressive cast. Kerry Condon, Damian Lewis, Chris Messina, and Tamsin Topolski, among others, also feature in the intense movie. Pressure comes at an exciting time for Fraser, who is in the midst of a major Hollywood comeback.

After years away from the spotlight, Fraser is now an Oscar-winner thanks to his role in The Whale , and he recently starred in the acclaimed Rental Family . Next, he's set to return to his action hero roots, reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy 4, which is due out next year. This long-awaited sequel will reunite him with costar Rachel Weisz and hails from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Though Pressure may not become a genre classic like Saving Private Ryan , it sheds light on an aspect of World War II that has gone relatively under-explored in movies. The strong cast is evidently a major reason to see the film, and the upcoming physical media release could be a strong addition to any collection. 8.0/10 6/10 Pressure 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed PG-13 Thriller History War Release Date May 29, 2026 Runtime 90 Minutes Director Anthony Maras Writers David Haig, Anthony Maras Producers Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Lucas Webb, Cass Marks Cast Powered by Expand Collapse





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Pressure (Film) Releases Physical Media Release Brendan Fraser Andrew Scott World War II Film Anthony Maras As Director

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