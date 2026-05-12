Pressure Mounts on Zack Polanski as Scotland Yard Urged to Probe Unpaid Council Tax Allegations

Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, faces calls for a Scotland Yard investigation after admitting he failed to pay council tax while living on a houseboat in east London. Both Conservative and Labour politicians have referred him to City Hall’s watchdog. The controversy raises questions about his legal compliance as an elected official.

Scotland Yard faces calls from Conservative politicians to investigate Green Party leader Zack Polanski after he admitted to failing to pay council tax while residing on a houseboat in east London.

Polanski, a member of the London Assembly, has been labeled a 'hypocrite' following his apology on Monday, where he described the oversight as an 'unintentional mistake' and confirmed that he had taken immediate action to settle any outstanding council tax. Both the Conservative and Labour parties have referred Polanski to City Hall’s watchdog for alleged misconduct regarding his tax obligations.

Labour chair Anna Turley formally reported the Green leader to authorities, questioning whether he had violated the Local Government Finance Act 1992 by not declaring his arrears. In a letter obtained by the Mail, Turley highlighted that Polanski, while holding public office, appeared to have neglected his legal duty.

Neil Garratt, leader of the City Hall Conservatives, criticized Polanski for speaking out against others for tax evasion while allegedly failing to pay his own council tax, demanding an investigation by Scotland Yard if any laws were broken. The controversy stems from Polanski’s time living on a narrowboat in a marina, where he was registered on the electoral roll, received mail, and had laundry services provided.

His boyfriend publicly referred to the boat as their 'amazing home' over the past three years, and the Green Party confirmed he lived there until fairly recently. Government rules mandate council tax payments for those residing on boats as their primary residence, but records show Polanski’s boat was never registered for it. Tax Policy Associates estimated that if his boat were classified as a Band A property, he could owe around £4,000 in backdated council tax over three years.

Meanwhile, the Green Party-run Waltham Forest council is reviewing the case and collaborating with Polanski’s team to determine whether any taxes are due. It also emerged that Polanski moved into a £2 million five-bedroom property in Hackney, linked to a senior Green Party figure, after vacating the houseboat. Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake accused Polanski of hypocrisy, noting that he had previously demanded the resignation of politicians over alleged tax irregularities.

A Green Party spokesperson clarified that Polanski’s living situation on the houseboat had unique complexities but reiterated his commitment to rectifying any unpaid taxes promptly. A Waltham Forest representative confirmed ongoing efforts to clarify the situation, stating that final determinations would depend on the investigation’s findings





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