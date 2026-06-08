Pressure Holds Strong at Box Office Despite Strong Competition

The WWII drama Pressure, starring Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott, continues to perform well at the domestic box office, securing the ninth spot in its second weekend despite a lower theater count and strong competition from new releases.

Despite competition from over half a dozen major titles at the domestic box office this weekend, Focus Features continued to reap the rewards of counter-programming the World War II drama thriller Pressure .

Starring Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott, the movie debuted with $5.5 million last week, and managed to retain a spot on the domestic top 10 list in its sophomore frame. The leaderboard was topped by Paramount's Scary Movie reboot, which debuted with a terrific $55 million.

Meanwhile, last week's record-breaking horror hit, Backrooms, slipped to the number three spot behind Masters of the Universe, which grossed just under $30 million. Pressure, on the other hand, held strong at number nine, despite having a lower theater count (around 1,800) of any movie above it on the list. Pressure grossed $3 million in its second weekend, registering a 48% drop.

It's succeeding on the strength of solid reviews and an even more enthusiastic response from its core audience of older men. Pressure now holds a "Certified Fresh" 86% critics' score and a "Verified Hot" 95% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads, "Finding a fresh angle on one of the most dramatized days in military history, Pressure is a brainy war film that derives most of its thrills from Andrew Scott's simmering performance.

" Scott plays the British meteorologist who takes it upon himself to convince U.S. president Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay the Allied invasion of Europe by one day





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