Press freedom organizations condemn the firing of '60 Minutes' journalists and warn that the pending Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger could further consolidate media ownership, inviting political interference and endangering investigative reporting.

Press freedom groups are raising alarms over the firings of top journalists at CBS News' " 60 Minutes " and the potential merger of Paramount and Warner Bros.

Discovery, calling the actions a direct threat to independent media. The dismissal of correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with executives Tanya Simon and Draggan Mihailovich, has been condemned as a move to appease political interests and undermine investigative journalism. Organizations including Common Cause, Freedom of the Press Foundation, and Reporters Without Borders issued a statement asserting that the firings were taken "straight from an authoritarian handbook" and were intended to dismantle a critical voice in journalism.

They linked the firings to broader concerns about billionaire influence, specifically naming Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who holds a stake in CBS, and warned that a similar suppression of editorial independence could occur at CNN if Warner Bros. Discovery merges with Paramount. The groups emphasized that the merger represents an existential threat to free speech and the free press, both in the United States and globally.

A separate open letter signed by over 200 journalists and documentarians, including figures like Wajahat Ali and Mehdi Hasan, echoed these fears, arguing the deal would open the door to political meddling in editorial decisions. The letter highlighted that Ellison would likely alter CNN's editorial direction and intervene in HBO's documentaries to favor the current administration. It called on state attorneys general to block the merger, citing the dangers of further media consolidation.

The signatories warned that the merger would reduce the number of major U.S. film studios to just four, decrease competition, and lead to fewer opportunities, higher costs, and less choice for audiences worldwide. The controversy underscores a growing crisis for independent media, as corporate and political interests increasingly threaten journalistic integrity. Common Dreams, an independent outlet founded without corporate sponsorship, used the moment to appeal for reader support, stressing that its survival depends entirely on donations.

The organization framed the struggle as part of a larger battle against powerful forces-Wall Street, fossil fuel industries, Big Tech, and wealthy oligarchs-who seek to rig the economy and democracy. In this climate, Common Dreams and similar outlets argue, their work is more vital than ever, but also more vulnerable.

They urge the public to help sustain a media ecosystem free from profit motives and external control, warning that once such outlets are silenced, there will be no bulwark against the abuse of power





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