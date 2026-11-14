Presley Gerber’s $3.6M Hollywood Hills home listed for sale just 2 months after his tragic death at 27

The model tragically passed away on Sept. 20.

Presley died while at a sober rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 20. Presley’s family said that they were “beyond heartbroken” to lose their son and brother in a statement following his death.

He is pictured here in June 2019.read, along with a black-and-white photo of Presley with angel wings.

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“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” the message continued. The family also thanked the public for their “outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain.

”Getty Images Presley previously opened up about his mental health in a video posted to Instagram in March 2026 .

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“Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia 🪽,” the statement concluded.about the loss of her beloved brother in which she wrote that she “loved being sister. ”at a wellness clinic in Cancún, Mexico, where he opened up about some of the battles he had been facing. He appeared to have tried an “ibogaine flood dose,” an experimental psychedelic used to treat mental health conditions.

Presley’s sister Kaia shared a statement about his death in which she wrote that she “loved being sister. ” The siblings are pictured above with their parents in a social media photo.

“I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this ,” he wrote, adding that his “mantras” were “love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. ” “Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it.

I knew why I was there,” he continued.

“I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself. ” Presley received tons of support for the vulnerable post — especially from Kaia, who said she was “so damn proud” of him. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home was listed for sale on Friday, just two months after his death at age 27.

The late model's house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, canyon views and other various amenities. It was listed for $3.595 million. Presley was the son of Rande Gerber, left, and model Cindy Crawford, middle.

They're pictured here in June 2018. Getty Images Presley died while at a sober rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 20. Presley's family said that they were"beyond heartbroken" to lose their son and brother in a statement following his death. He is pictured here in June 2019.

Presley's official cause of death is still pending. He's seen above in Los Angeles in November 2021. Presley previously opened up about his mental health in a video posted to Instagram in March 2026 . Presley Gerber / Instagram Presley's sister Kaia shared a statement about his death in which she wrote that she"loved being sister.

" The siblings are pictured above with their parents in a social media photo.