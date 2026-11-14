Presley Gerber Hollywood Hills Estate Listed For $3.595 Million Following Death

The Hollywood Hills home of Presley Gerber, who died at age 27, has been listed for $3.595 million. Details on the property and family mourning follow.

The Hollywood Hills residence of the late Presley Gerber has been officially listed on the real estate market for $3.595 million. This listing was recorded on Friday, marking the first public sale of the property nearly two months after the 27-year-old supermodel and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away. The sudden death of the young star has left his family and fans in mourning, while his estate is now being managed through standard real estate channels.

Property Details And Valuation Metrics

Presley Gerber initially purchased the mid-century modern property in 2023 for a price of $3.4 million. The current asking price represents an increase of $195,000 on the original purchase price. The 3,000 square foot home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering ample space for a family or those seeking privacy in Los Angeles. The property is situated on a half-acre lot, which provides significant outdoor space and a sense of seclusion from the surrounding city noise.

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Built in 1955, the home retains its classic architectural charm while offering modern amenities. The backyard includes a pool and a jacuzzi, perfect for entertaining or relaxation. A separate guest house is also part of the estate, adding to its versatility and value. The property is surrounded by dense greenery, ensuring privacy for any future residents. Additionally, the location offers panoramic views of the nearby canyons, a highly sought-after feature in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Family Visits And Grieving Process

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were seen visiting their late son's home on more than one occasion following the tragic news of his passing. These visits occurred in the immediate aftermath of the event, as the parents processed their grief and managed the initial logistics of their son's unexpected death. The couple has maintained a relatively private stance during this difficult period, focusing on supporting their surviving family members.

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Presley Gerber's sister, Kaia Gerber, has also been vocal about her loss through social media platforms. She shared an emotional post on Instagram shortly after the death, expressing the depth of her sorrow. In her message, Kaia wrote that she could not find the words to describe her pain. She stated, "prez, i don't have the words... how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief." The post highlighted the magnitude of losing a sibling and the difficulty of articulating such profound loss.

Kaia continued her message by admitting that she had read all the books on grief but still had no answers. She described being physically and emotionally overwhelmed, stating, "i am, quite literally, down on my f***ing knees." She emphasized her bond with her brother, calling him her best buddy, great protector, and one true love of her life. Kaia noted that she had always felt a deep connection to him since birth and that her love for him had now nowhere obvious to go. She thanked him for being in her life and expressed her eternal love.

Family Statement And Official Investigation

In addition to Kaia's personal tribute, the Gerber family released a joint statement expressing their heartbreak. They described themselves as beyond heartbroken to lose their beloved son and brother. The family emphasized that they felt blessed to have had Presley in their lives for 27 years. They characterized him as a sweet and beautiful soul who lived with kindness and vulnerability. The statement also thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support, noting that even strangers felt their pain.

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at the rehab facility Resolutions Living in Santa Monica. He had checked into the facility the night before his death. Authorities initially found him unresponsive at the facility. The Santa Monica Police Department is currently investigating the incident as a suspected drug overdose. Paramedics pronounced Presley Gerber dead at 9:45 a.m. on September 20. The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that an examination was performed, but the cause and manner of death have been deferred.

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Deferred Autopsy And Next Steps

The deferral of the cause of death means that additional testing and studies have been requested by the medical examiner. This process is standard in cases where further scientific analysis is required to determine the exact circumstances of death. Authorities have indicated that it can take a few months before the final cause of death is determined and made public. During this time, the family continues to mourn and manage the affairs of the late Presley Gerber, including the sale of his primary residence. The Hollywood Hills property remains on the market, with potential buyers able to view the home in the coming weeks.