Presley Gerber Dies at 27 in Suspected Overdose, Family Mourns

Model Presley Gerber, age 27, dies in suspected overdose at a California sober living facility. Family and sister Kaia share tributes as authorities investigate the tragic event without foul play.

Model and actor Presley Gerber has died at the age of 27 following a suspected overdose at a California sober living facility, according to official statements from law enforcement agencies. The Los Angeles Police Department's Sheriff's Metropolitan Division ( SMPD) detectives confirmed that investigators are actively examining the death, which occurred after officers responded to a call regarding a possible overdose at the Resolutions Living facility. At this time, authorities have stated there is no indication of foul play involved in the incident that claimed the life of the young celebrity.

Official Death Investigation Status

Law enforcement officials identified the unresponsive adult male found at the scene as Presley Gerber, 27, in a formal statement released by the department. The official cause and manner of death remain deferred pending further review by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, who will conduct necessary toxicological and forensic analyses. SMPD detectives are leading the inquiry to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the events that led to his death, ensuring all protocols are followed in the absence of criminal suspicion.

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The medical examiner's office later confirmed that Presley's body was ready for release to his family one day after the initial report. While the immediate cause is linked to a suspected overdose, the final determination requires the completion of the autopsy and laboratory tests. This process is standard procedure in such cases to provide clarity on health factors or substance involvement that contributed to the fatal outcome, offering a complete picture for legal and personal records.

Family Tributes and Grief

Kaia Gerber, Presley's sister and a prominent fashion model, shared a poignant tribute on social media through her Instagram account, which she co-manages with a library science program. She expressed the overwhelming nature of loss, stating that words often fail to capture the depth of sorrow and that grief comes in unpredictable waves that can obliterate the dailiness of life. Her post highlighted the difficulty of articulating such profound pain, noting that language can sometimes subtract from the truth rather than convey it.

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Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, also joined the mourning process by sharing their own messages of heartbreak via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18. Rande Gerber, aged 64, described Presley as his life and world, posting a tribute that emphasized a moment that will live in him forever. The family issued a joint statement expressing that they were beyond heartbroken to lose their beloved son and brother, while also feeling blessed to have had Presley in their lives for 27 years, describing him as a sweet and beautiful soul who loved and was loved.

Background on Care Facility

The incident occurred at Resolutions Living, a sober living facility where Presley had been staying. Presley had previously been candid about his mental health and addiction struggles, which led to his placement in such care environments. The facility has been subject to some previous scrutiny, though later reports from October indicated that the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) determined there was not enough evidence to substantiate any wrongdoing on the part of the treatment center. This administrative finding suggests that while the death is tragic, regulatory bodies did not find systemic violations during their review.

Health Resources and Support

The tragic loss of Presley Gerber has sparked renewed conversations about substance abuse, mental health, and the challenges of recovery within the public eye. For individuals or families struggling with similar issues, health organizations recommend reaching out for professional support. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides confidential assistance and resources for those dealing with substance abuse disorders, emphasizing that help is available and that recovery is a continuous process. The community continues to rally around the Gerber family, offering condolences and support during this difficult time.