Presley Gerber Death: Sobriety Facility Investigation and Estate Sale

Presley Gerber, 27, died from a suspected overdose in Santa Monica. The California DHCS cleared Resolutions Living of wrongdoing. His estate is listed for $3.595 million.

Presley Gerber, a 27-year-old model and the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20, 2026, following a suspected overdose at a sober living facility in Santa Monica. The California Department of Health Care Services recently concluded its inquiry into the death, determining there was insufficient evidence to substantiate any wrongdoing by the staff at the Resolutions Living treatment center.

Facility Investigation Outcome

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner officially identified the individual as Presley Gerber in a statement released on September 21. SMPD detectives were investigating the death as a suspected overdose at that time, with no indication of foul play immediately apparent. The Medical Examiner noted that staff were in the early stages of the investigation and that limited information was available to the public initially.

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The California Department of Health Care Services, or DHCS, conducted a review of the Resolutions Living facility to ensure compliance with state regulations and safety protocols. After examining the circumstances surrounding the September 20 incident, the agency issued its final determination regarding the operational conduct of the center. The conclusion stated that there was not enough evidence to support claims of negligence or misconduct by the facility or its employees.

Estate Listing and Property Details

Following the tragedy, real estate records indicate that a mid-century dwelling associated with the family has been listed for sale at $3.595 million. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering a blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces designed for comfort and privacy. The listing highlights the home's impressive canyon view of the Hollywood Hills as a primary feature.

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The residence includes a comprehensive array of wellness and leisure amenities for potential buyers. These features consist of a jacuzzi, a cold plunge, a heated pool, and a sauna, catering to those seeking a luxurious and health-conscious lifestyle. Additionally, the property includes a separate guest house, providing extra space for visitors or extended family members.

Grief and Family Tributes

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shared a joint statement on October 18 expressing their profound grief over the loss of their son. They described Presley as a sweet, beautiful soul who was loved and is loved, now and forever. The couple emphasized their pride in how he showed up in the world with kindness and vulnerability during his 27 years on earth.

Kaia Gerber, Presley's 25-year-old sister, published a heartfelt Instagram post on October 18 detailing her inability to articulate the magnitude of her loss. She described Presley as inherently good and referred to herself as his lucky eternal witness throughout their lives. The Shards star also noted that her best buddy, protector, and the one true love of her life lit all her candles and took all her monsters away.

Advocacy and Public Legacy

Presley Gerber was open about his personal struggles with addiction and used his platform to help others. During a June launch event for We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation, he spoke about his journey of self-acceptance, stating that he felt most free when he was finally honest with himself. He encouraged people to move their bodies regardless of how they were feeling and to get outside.

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In a 2023 Studio 22 podcast appearance, the Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren model stated his desire to help people struggling with addiction by sharing his story. He mentioned that whether he helped one person or 100 people get out of the place he was in at one point in his life, that was all he needed to do. Presley hoped to have made the mistakes for some other people so they would not have to make the same mistakes.