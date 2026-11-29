The Presidio Trust is urging people not to attempt to feed wild coyotes, citing an increase in reports of people trying to feed coyotes with mange throughout San Francisco.

The Presidio Trust is urging people not to attempt to feed wild coyotes, citing an increase in reports of people trying to feed coyotes with mange throughout San Francisco.

Mange is a skin disease that can cause severe itching, irritation of the skin and hair loss, officials said. It is caused by parasitic mites, and can be deadly for wild coyotes if contracted. There is currently no treatment available for wild coyotes, though the trust said it working with Bay area partners to review research on possible treatment options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency said that while many people have good intentions, feeding wild coyotes can also cause a reduction in their natural fear of humans. This can change dynamics between coyotes, people and pets in a negative way, increasing the chance of potential conflicts. The agency said that visitors can help protect coyotes by abstaining from feeding them, giving them proper space, picking up any leftover food or trash and reporting sightings to ecologists with the agency. San Francisco's viral"El Gringo Tamalero" draws long lines on Ocean Beach