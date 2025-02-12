Presidents' Day Sales: The Best Deals and Why You Need to Shop Now

Presidents' Day sales are even more enticing this year due to the looming threat of tariffs on Chinese goods. Experts say it's the perfect time to snag deals on everything from furniture and mattresses to TVs and appliances. This article highlights some of the best deals available, offers tips for finding even bigger savings, and explains why you shouldn't wait to make your purchases.

Tariffs on goods from China could soon raise the prices of products such as clothing, toys, electronics and more. That's why Presidents' Day sales are even more enticing this year. The week before Presidents' Day typically brings the biggest sales on furniture, mattresses and other home items until Memorial Day. And the sales are rolling in right now. Mattress brand Purple offers up to $900 off a mattress and base.

Best Buy advertises up to 40% savings on select appliances, and La-Z-Boy promotes '30% off everything.' Nick Daniels, a Furniture Fair home furniture store manager, said it's the perfect weekend to replace an old sagging bed or couch. 'People have been cooped up all winter, sitting on that sofa all winter watching movies and Netflix,' he said, 'and because of that, manufacturers caught on that this is a good time to offer good deals.' Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports said it's also a good time to check out TV prices. 'Because you never know what's going to come for the rest of the year,' she said, 'but we know right now is a great time to buy a TV.' See some of the great deals at Presidents' Day sales this year: At Walmart, manager Matt Goans said you'll find lots of leftover Super Bowl TV deals. 'We have a Samsung 65-inch TV for $348,' he said. Quirk suggests looking at the outgoing version for deals on other tech devices. 'You could look at some of the previous models, maybe not the most recent brand-new model, but the one right before that, and you can usually find deals,' she said. Consumer Reports is tracking loads of markdowns on large appliances such as: Washers and dryers Dishwashers Gas ranges Refrigerators Freezers Its experts said many prices match those offered during previous holiday weekends but caution that similar discounts in the months ahead aren't guaranteed, especially if tariffs take effect. 'If you really need something right now, it would be a great time to look for those discounts,' Quirk said. CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports' best Presidents' Day deals. Daniels suggests stopping by your local furniture store to try out a couch or chair, which you can't do online. 'To be able to get the right thing the first time is important,' he said. That way, you don't have to worry about returning a couch that is too large or uncomfortable, and you don't waste your money





