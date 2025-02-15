Presidents Day Sale: Score Massive Savings on Le Creuset Cookware

Find incredible deals on Le Creuset cookware during the Presidents Day sale. From Dutch ovens to baking dishes, explore top picks and limited-time discounts.

Adam Rothbarth, a former Food & Kitchen Writer for VICE's shopping page, Rec Room, and contributor to publications like Chicago Magazine and Eater, has compiled a list of the best deals on Le Creuset cookware during the Presidents Day sale. Known for its quality and durability, Le Creuset offers a wide range of products, from Dutch ovens and skillets to baking dishes and grill pans. Rothbarth highlights several top deals, emphasizing the brand's exceptional performance and value.

For those seeking stunning and versatile baking dishes, Rothbarth recommends Le Creuset's stoneware sets, available at a discounted price of $55. He also points out the significant savings on the 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a favorite among testers for its durability, ease of cleaning, and classic design. Originally priced at $186, this Dutch oven is now available for $43 off, making it an ideal opportunity to invest in a timeless piece of cookware.Rothbarth further explores the benefits of Le Creuset's enameled cast iron skinny grill, ideal for achieving delicious sear marks and grilled flavors year-round. He also highlights the exceptional value of the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, which includes a Dutch oven, sautéuse, skillet, and grill pan, currently marked down by a remarkable $430. With such substantial savings, Rothbarth encourages readers to seize the opportunity to upgrade their kitchens with world-class cookware





