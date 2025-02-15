Presidents' Day Mattress Sales: Best Deals on Saatva, Helix, Nolah, and More

WIRED has rounded up the best early Presidents' Day mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Helix, Nolah, and Bear. Find discounts on mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows, and sheets to help you sleep comfortably.

We're dedicated to helping you find the best sleep gear . At WIRED, we continuously track prices throughout the year and test mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows, and sheets to identify the most worthwhile purchases. We may seem like we're sleeping on the job, but our aim is to ensure you get the most restful night's sleep possible. All prices mentioned below are for queen sizes. Here's a roundup of the best deals available as Presidents' Day weekend kicks off.

Looking for more sleep gear recommendations? Check out our guides to the Best Mattresses, Best Mattress Toppers, Best Pillows, Best Sheets, and Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks. Updated February 14, 2025: We've refreshed this article with the latest deals and exclusive codes. A great option for lumbar support: Saatva Classic for $1,699 ($400 Off, Click This Coupon Link) Our favorite overall mattress: Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,733 ($166 Off, Use Code WIRED27) The best mattress topper: Birch Organic Plush Top Mattress Topper for $364 ($35 Off, Use Code WIRED27) Our favorite cooling pillow for side sleepers: Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable Pillow (Cut Out) for $119 ($30 Off) Massively discounted linen sheets: Brooklinen Washed Linen Core Sheet Set for $191 ($128 Off) Power up with unlimited access to WIRED. Get best-in-class reporting that's too important to ignore for just $2.50 $1 per month for 1 year. Includes unlimited digital access and exclusive subscriber-only content. Subscribe Today.Saatva Saatva's early Presidents' Day sale has begun, featuring a wide range of mattresses we love, especially if you're experiencing back pain or need extra support. But the best price you can find is actually through our exclusive links below, which apply a $400 coupon to the base price of your chosen mattress. This link will apply the coupon sitewide to Saatva's website, while our links below will apply it to the specific mattress. Saatva typically runs some kind of discount on its mattresses, but this is a better price than you'll find on Saatva's site without our coupon. It's also worth noting that the Rx mattress increased in price in 2025, so this discount is off the new base price. Fantastic for pressure pain: Saatva Rx for $2,999 ($400 Off, Click This Coupon Link) A great option for lumbar support: Saatva Classic for $1,699 ($400 Off, Click This Coupon Link) An adjustable splurge: Saatva Solaire for $4,199 ($400 Off, Click This Coupon Link) Helix Helix currently has a Presidents' Day sale offering 25 percent off, but you can get a better discount with our exclusive code WIRED27 for 27 percent off sitewide. Plus, if you buy a Luxe or Elite mattress with this code, you'll receive two free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector included with your purchase. We love a bunch of Helix's Luxe mattresses—the Midnight Luxe is our favorite mattress ever—so it's a great time to shop our picks, as 27 percent off is the lowest we ever see it go, and that's only with a custom code. The discount listed is based off the price we usually see these mattresses available for, and you'll add the discount code on the checkout page. Our favorite overall mattress: Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,733 ($166 Off, Use Code WIRED27) A great mattress for back pain: Helix Twilight Luxe with ErgoAlign Layer for $1,926 ($172 Off, Use Code WIRED27) A great hybrid mattress topper: Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper for $364 ($35 Off, Use Code WIRED27)Nolah Nolah's Presidents' Day sale isn't anything too crazy—we often see the Evolution 15 for the current 35 percent off discount (and that's still the price we recommend buying it for!), but you can get an extra $50 off with our custom code WIRED50, bringing this down to a lower price. It's not the lowest discount we've seen, but it is better than you'll usually find. Plus, Nolah is also offering two free pillows with a mattress purchase, and $150 off the BedJet 3 (8/10, WIRED Reviews). The BedJet is essentially a fan with a hose to pump air underneath your sheets, helping to maintain a specific temperature (air circulation is key in cooling sheets, after all). It's an intriguing offer, and if you wanted to buy a BedJet anyway (and need a new mattress), you can get both at once with this sale. Nolah also has its mattress topper on sale for its usual ticket price, but you won't get the BedJet discount. Great firm mattress for side sleepers: Nolah Evolution 15 for $1,574 ($50 Off, Use Code WIRED50) For that new mattress feel: Nolah Mattress Topper for $292 Bear Bear’s early Presidents' Day sale is one of the better early sales to jump on. While the site is often 30 percent off, you can get 35 percent off right now with the code PRESDAY. We're big fans of the Bear Elite Hybrid, which is a top pick in our guide to side-sleeper mattresses. The firmest option is soon to be a pick in our guide to mattresses for back pain too. You'll also get two free pillows with your purchase; that’s not uncommon, but it’s still a nice perk





