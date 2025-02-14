Presidents Day Mattress Deals: Score Big Savings on Top Brands

Don't miss out on incredible Presidents Day mattress sales! Upgrade your sleep sanctuary with discounts up to 500 dollars on top brands like Tuft & Needle, Helix, Nolah, and more. Shop our curated list of the best deals before they're gone.

The mattress deals rolling out for Presidents Day Weekend couldn’t be better timed: It’s cold, gray, and dreary outside, and most of us just want to hunker down until spring. If your February agenda includes a little hibernation, you can easily upgrade your bedroom setup for a few hundred dollars less than what a makeover would usually run you. Brands like Tuft & Needle, Nolah, and Helix are dropping major markdowns for the long weekend (FYI, the holiday falls on Monday, February 17 this year).

But they won’t last long. To score big on SELF favorite mattresses, now’s the time to shop, before prices go back up. We’ve rounded up the best deals all in one spot, so you don’t have to waste your precious p.m. hours scrolling. Here’s what to know—and where to buy. Tuft and Needle’s best deals are already here—the brand is offering up to 20% off all of its mattresses (a.k.a. savings of up to $500) from now until February 25. The SELF favorite Mint mattress took our tester by surprise: “It never really occurred to me that a mattress could be both soft and supportive,” she wrote in her review. “The soft, textured top limits motion transfer and allows for better air circulation, meaning when I’m fidgeting and shifting around, I’m less likely to break a sweat or wake up my husband.” Or try the brand’s Original mattress, which is made with three layers of foam to relieve pressure and a breathable cover to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. Helix makes some of SELF’s favorite mattresses, including the Midnight Luxe. “If you want a hybrid mattress with the responsive feel of memory-foam and firmness of coils, then I highly recommend this bed,” our tester wrote in her review. “Now it’s hard to sleep on anything else.” From now until February 19, you can get 25% off sitewide and two free Dream Pillows with any Helix mattress purchase using the code PRES25 at checkout. If you buy a Luxe or Elite mattress, the deal gets even sweeter—you can opt for a free bedding bundle that includes a sheet set and mattress protector. Birch’s Luxe Natural mattress was a huge hit for one SELF tester: “The mattress lives up to its name, with a nice, luxurious-feeling cover and premium materials,” she wrote in her review. It’s made with spring coils and latex, for a supportive feel, and has comfortable layers of cotton and wool padding. “If you’re a back sleeper or a side sleeper who requires more support, this one could be a nice fit for you.” Right now, you can save 25% on Birch’s entire site when you use the code PRES25. Nolah’s Natural mattress is a huge hit with shoppers. “This mattress has changed my sleep for the better!” one wrote. “It's just right, super comfortable, has a little give, and the springs give it some firmness without making the mattress hard as a rock.” A breathable cotton cover and moisture-wicking wool inside help regulate your temperature, so you don’t wake up at 2 a.m. in a pool of sweat. The Natural mattress and all others from Nolah are 35% off right now, and you can get two free pillows when you buy select models. Hot sleepers, Leesa’s Original Mattress is for you. It has over 14,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who love how firm, comfortable, and cooling it is. “I’ve tried five mattresses and this is the only one that’s worked for me,” one wrote. Someone else added, “I wake up every morning thinking how much I love my bed.” If you’re on a budget, try the Studio Mattress, which costs hundreds of dollars less than some other mattresses on this list (even when it’s not on sale). Now, you can try Leesa for even less—save 30% on select models and score some free pillows and sheets with your purchase too. I sleep on my Purple Harmony Pillow every single night. Its honeycomb structure keeps it feeling cool to the touch (even during the summer) and doesn’t leave me with neck pain in the morning. It’s a good thing, then, that Purple is marking all pillows and bedding down by 30% from now until February 17—and offering up to $600 off mattresses (or up to $900 off when you buy a mattress and a base together). If you share the bed with a partner, we highly recommend Bear’s Original mattress. It’s made with medium-firm memory foam that evenly distributes motion and movement, so late-night trips to the bathroom or kitchen won’t wake your SO up. While it does contour to your body (like many other memory foam beds do), it doesn’t sink or sag in the middle—allowing our tester to rack up some serious z’s. Use the code PRESDAY to get 35% off your order and two free pillows with most mattresses. Today’s a great day to try a mattress from Zoma: Every model is 25% off when you use the code SLEEP25 at checkout. Already have a mattress you like, but sick of lumpy pillows? Try the brand’s Sports Pillow and Body Pillow for 20% less than usual with the code PDPILLOWS. Vaya’s mattresses are simple (forget all those layers) and budget-friendly—especially no





