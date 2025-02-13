Presidents' Day in Seattle: What's Open and Closed

This article outlines which businesses and services in Seattle will be open or closed on Presidents' Day, providing essential information for residents planning their activities for the holiday.

As Presidents' Day approaches on Monday, February 17th, many Seattle residents are eager to know which businesses will be open and which will be closed for the federal holiday. The holiday, typically observed on the third Monday of February, presents a mixed bag of operational schedules for various establishments in the city.While most banks and credit unions will be closed for the day, online banking and ATM services are expected to remain accessible.

The stock market will also be closed for the holiday. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not be delivering mail on Presidents' Day, but UPS and FedEx services are anticipated to continue operating. Nonessential government offices at all levels, including King County government offices, King County libraries, and the Seattle Public Library, will be closed.On the brighter side, most major retailers and grocery stores are expected to be open on Presidents' Day. All school districts in the area will observe the holiday with a day off for students. Public transportation services, including King County Metro, Sound Transit, and other regional options, will operate on holiday schedules. However, it's important to note that some light rail services might experience disruptions during the weekend preceding the holiday.





