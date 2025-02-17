Presidents Day in Arizona: Warm Weather, Bird Flu Concerns, and Legislative Immunity

This article provides a summary of key news events in Arizona for February 17, 2025. It covers topics such as Presidents Day weather, the detection of bird flu in a local dairy herd, the Department of Education's stance on DEI policies, and State Senator Jake Hoffman's encounter with law enforcement.

Happy Presidents Day ! We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for February 17, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:\ Presidents Day brings partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures across the Valley. Highs will reach the upper 70s with overnight lows settling in the 50s.

A sample of milk from a herd of dairy cows in Maricopa County has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture. The AZDA says it is working in conjunction with the US Department of Agriculture to test milk produced by local dairy herds. On February 11, the H5N1 avian influenza was detected in a sample of milk from a herd in Maricopa County.\The Department of Education is warning state education agencies they may lose federal funding if they do not remove DEI policies and programs to comply with the department’s interpretation of federal law. A letter from the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights was sent to the departments of education in all 50 states, according to the Department of Government Efficiency. \The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed State Senator Jake Hoffman was pulled over for going 89 MPH in a posted speed limit zone of 65 MPH on January 22, but he was not cited due to what is called “legislative immunity.' A spokesperson for Hoffman says he did not invoke immunity during the stop, but that the trooper noticed who he was and confirmed with Hoffman he was a state lawmaker, then did not issue a ticket in accordance with state law. Legislative immunity has been controversial before, as former Governor Doug Ducey tried but failed to end it during his time in office. Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week include free burritos, margarita discounts, $5 salads, waived adoption fees for shelter pets, and free admission to a variety of events





Presidents Day Arizona Bird Flu DEI Legislative Immunity

